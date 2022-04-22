Scotland's papers: New Partygate probe and Tory rebellion

Scotland's papers: New Partygate probe and Tory rebellionPublished12 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Several newspapers including the Scotsman are leading with the decision by MPs to launch an inquiry into whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over lockdown parties in Downing Street.Image caption, The Telegraph reports Mr Johnson has said he has "nothing to hide" over the fresh Partygate investigation. It says the PM made an "about turn" over plans to block it after Tory MPs rebelled amid fears it would cost them at the local elections.Image caption, "The gig is up, Boris", is the Metro's headline - repeating a call from Conservative MP Steve Baker for the prime minister to resign. The paper says the influential backbencher, who had originally praised Mr Johnson's "humble" apology, later accused the PM of an "orgy of adulation" at a gathering of Tory backbenchers.Image caption, The Times reports that ministers were on the "brink of quitting" before the government changed course. The paper says at least six members of the government had told whips they would not support the plans to block the Labour Party's motion to launch an inquiry, describing the row as a "revolt of middle ranks" which forced the "humiliating climbdown".Image caption, The new investigation will have "power to demand photos" from parties in No 10, reports the i. The paper quotes a Tory MP who criticises No 10's "shambolic" U-turn, saying it has made the party look like "idiots" and claiming the fault lies with the PM, rather than the party whips.Image caption, The Herald notes that the PM has vowed to lead the Tories into the next election despite the Partygate row. The PM has insisted Mr Johnson has said he has "absolutely nothing, frankly, to hide".Image caption, The Record says the party has finally turned on the PM, when he is away on what the paper calls a "jolly" to India. On Friday he will discuss defence and energy ties with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.Image caption, And the Daily Star has picked up the row between Donald Trump, Nigel Farage and broadcaster Piers Morgan over an interview between the presenter and the former US president. The paper describes them as "three of the world's biggest cry-babies" over the back and forth accusations of "fake news" and betrayal, adding "because nothing else is happening in the world right now".Image caption, The National says the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford has accused Boris Johnson of being a liar.Image caption, Motorists are being hit by a triple whammy of taxes, according to the Scottish Daily Mai;. The paper calls it "anti-driver taxes", and says their are being planned by "SNP town hall chiefs".Image caption, British scientists are "on the verge of revolutionising" treatment for cancer thanks to "genetic clues to the disease", reports the Daily Express. The paper says the "astonishing breakthroughs" in genome sequencing tumours could allow personalised treatments and doctors to target cancerous cells with better treatments.Image caption, The Edinburgh News reports on a survey that claims three quarters of Scottish GPs have faced increased verbal abuse from patients during the pandemic, and more than half of GPs saying they were considering taking early retirement or leaving the profession.Image caption, "Home sweet home" is the Sun's headline, reporting on a picture released by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo of his family together after the "devastating" death of his twin son during childbirth. The picture shows the Manchester United star cradling his newborn daughter, home safe and well and surrounded by his partner Georgina Rodriguez and four other children.Image caption, The Glasgow Times front page reports on "fury" expressed by residents over a city fly tipping hotspot.Image caption, A Tayside agricultural consultant who fled the invasion of Ukraine is using his personal experience of the “horrific” situation to encourage support for refugees coming to Scotland, The Courier reports.Image caption, Aberdeen's Evening Express reports that north-east residents have been told their bus fares must increase to preserve services in the latest cost-of-living blow to thousands of homes. Both First Bus and Stagecoach Bluebird have announced prices will rise from next month – with the two firms blaming the rising cost of running vehicles.

The Press and Journal claims from the Scottish government that the UK government has been accused of short changing the north-east by £13.5m since Brexit.

A violent inmate smashed his way out from HMP Castle Huntly and made his way to maximum security Shotts Prison – because he "preferred the regime there", the Evening Telegraph reports.