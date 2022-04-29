Your pictures of Scotland: 22 - 29 April

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 22 and 29 April.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Rebecca McLennan
"This peacock was calling for a mate at House of the Binns in Edinburgh. You could hear him half a mile away," said Rebecca McLennan of her entry to the latest Your pictures of Scotland.
Ali Penman
Kinloch Rannoch resident Ali Penman and friend Ian Biggs made the most of recent clear skies for some astrophotography.
Gary Stanton
Gary Stanton's view from Carnan Eoin summit on Colonsay on a beautiful day.
Emma MacLea
Emma McLea took her image at 01:00 from the Scottish Centre for Ecology and the Natural Environment on the shores of Loch Lomond. She is at the centre as part of her Masters degree.
Craig Doogan
Craig Doogan, from Lenzie, took this photo of a ram near Whiteadder Reservoir.
Andrew Patrick
Stuchd an Lochan pictured by Andrew Patrick from the banks of Loch an Daimh after an overnight camp.
Leona Stevenson
Leona Stevenson's dogs Lexi and Lois enjoying a spring walk through Edinburgh's Colinton Tunnel.
Eric Niven
Eric Niven stopped to take this shot while on a cycle ride along the River Pattack trail.
Frank Urban
Frank Urban said of his submission to the gallery: "I was lucky enough to head to the beautiful village of Dollar to see the gorgeous cherry blossom trees in full bloom."
Paul Weir
Paul Weir's view over The Lawers Range from Carn Gorm.
Ian Lavrie
A picture of Wemyss Bay Station taken by Ian Lavire of Milngavie.
Anna Merrick
Runners ending a weekend of activities on Eigg with a run up An Sgùrr in a photo by Anna Merrick from Eigg.
Andrew Heaney
Andrew Heaney's image of a pair of duelling chaffinch in his garden in Laurieston, Dumfries and Galloway.
Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle, from Oban, sent in this shot. He said: "The 50p stone about a third of the way up Beinn Sgulaird, with Loch Creran in the background and in the far distance you can just see the peaks of Mull."
David McHallam
David McHallam's photo of a golden sunset taken at Irvine Harbour, North Ayrshire.
Nina Mackay
Nina Mackay, of Ackergill, said of her picture: "Sand dunes at Reiss beach. The best place to unwind, listen to the waves and enjoy the sea air."
Keith Baker
Keith Baker's image of springtime in Edinburgh.
Sheila Carswell
Sheila Carswell said of her photo: "I spent the day walking the Three Beinns Horseshoe on the Isle of Arran and I didn’t meet another hiker. Lunch was alfresco with only the Old Man of Tarsuinn for company."
David Reilly
David Reilly took this reflective shot of Leaderfoot Viaduct. He said: "The viaduct is just a couple of miles from my home in Melrose in the beautiful Borders."
David May
David May said: "What a peach of a day above Dundonnell with spectacular views of An Teallach."
Huw Lewis
Huw Lewis, of Edinburgh, said of his photograph: "Went for an early Saturday morning walk at Portobello Beach, after a clear sunrise, the clouds rolled in. With the large waves I thought a long exposure would suit the scene."
Paul Fraser
Paul Fraser, of Callander, said: "Thrilled to find my first damselfly of the year as it means summer is not far away."
Mo Griffiths
Mo Griffiths, of Taynuilt, said of her picture: "Very still waters of Loch Ossian on the Corrour Estate."
Joanna Gilpin
"Boiiing," Joanna Gilpin captioned her picture of a pied wagtail that was jumping up and down catching insects on a spring evening at Toward Sailing Club in Argyll.
Tina Jack
Tina Jack enjoyed this view of the Cuillin Ridge from Bla Bheinn on a gorgeous, warm spring day.
Moira Carrigan
Moira Carrigan, of Tullibody, said of her photo: "Cocksburn Reservoir in Bridge of Allan is the perfect spot for peaceful evening walkies with the dog."
James MacLeod
James MacLeod's picture of reflections at Dumfries.
Ian Lamb
"The beauty of a peacock taking in the Spring beauty of Angus on the road to Glenlethnot," said Ian Lamb, of Arbroath.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics