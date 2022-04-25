Alex Salmond lawyer guilty of professional misconduct
The lawyer who acted for Alex Salmond during his sex assault trial, has been found guilty of professional misconduct for discussing the case on a train.
Gordon Jackson QC was caught on video making comments about the former first minister and two of his accusers.
A disciplinary panel decided the QC's conversation - which was leaked to a newspaper - breached a court order protecting the accusers' identities.
Mr Salmond was acquitted of a string of sexual offence charges.
Mr Jackson said he would not be making any comment about the panel's decision.
He apologised at the time, saying he "deeply regrets the distress and difficulties" caused by the footage.
He referred himself to the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission and in April 2020 announced he would quit as Dean of the Faculty of Advocates.
He said it would not be appropriate to remain in post while the faculty was considering disciplinary proceedings.
The penalty for Mr Jackson's misconduct has yet to be determined. It is open to him to seek an appeal.
The video recording of Mr Jackson's conversation, obtained by the Sunday Times, was filmed by a fellow passenger on a train from Edinburgh to Glasgow during Mr Salmond's two-week trial in March 2020.
It appeared to show the QC naming two of Mr Salmond's accusers, despite strict rules that protect their anonymity.
Mr Jackson could also be heard saying: "I don't know much about senior politicians but he was quite an objectionable bully to work with, in a way that I don't think Nicola [current first minister Nicola Sturgeon] is.
"I think he was a nasty person to work for...a nightmare to work for."
He can then be heard saying: "Inappropriate, stupid...but sexual? Unfortunately [he then names two of the women accusers] say it's sexual."
Mr Salmond was cleared by a jury of all 13 of the sexual assault allegations against him.
Lawyers and indeed journalists spend a decent amount of time hanging around the corridors of courthouses picking over the details of cases.
It should be stressed that this generally takes place between people who already have knowledge of the trial in question - more a question of sharing perspectives than telling tales out of school.
So the fact there was some discussion of the evidence being heard and the strategies at play is not necessarily a surprise.
However, the Alex Salmond trial was a phenomenon, the subject of national interest and speculation. As the lead defence lawyer, Mr Jackson was one of the faces of the story.
And rather than being behind the closed doors of the court, this conversation took place in a rather public place - indeed a public enough place for someone to record parts of it without Gordon Jackson's knowledge.
Ultimately, the QC's involvement in the trial may chiefly be remembered for the fact he was on the winning side.
But this finding of misconduct is a blot on what was a formidable reputation, with Mr Jackson facing sanction by the very organisation he once headed.