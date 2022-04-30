Scotland's papers: Tory MP 'refuses to quit' and Boris Becker jailed

Scotland's papers: Tory MP 'refuses to quit' and Boris Becker jailedPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Daily Record focuses on former Wimbledon Champion Boris Becker being jailed for a "multi-million pound bankruptcy scam" and also features "secrets" of Johnny Depp's Scottish bodyguard.Image caption, The Herald declares that SNP ministers have spent £3.6m of public money on arms firms. The Scottish government denies claims that the money pays for munitions, instead saying it was to help firms "diversify their activities and technologies".Image caption, Boris Becker makes the front page of the Daily Express with the paper highlighting the judge's comments that the former Wimbledon champion showed "no remorse" or acceptance of guilt.Image caption, Several front pages lead with the suspension of a Tory MP from the parliamentary party over claims he watched pornography in the House of Commons. Mr Parish told reporters he had opened the pornography "in error" and apologised, reports the Daily Telegraph. The paper says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to ask the MP to resign from Parliament, with one female Tory MP arguing the backbencher's position is untenable.Image caption, Victims of bullying and harassment in Westminster are too scared to report MPs, is the lead story in the i. The paper reports that one staff member has claimed that people are afraid because they say the current complaints system is set up to protect Parliament's reputation.Image caption, The Glasgow times writes that a local mum is calling on others to "ask for mental health help" after she struggled with postnatal depression, and it's the end of an era as Sauchiehall Street's Marks and Spencer store opens for the last time after 87 years.Image caption, "SNP incompetence" is unlikely to affect the Scottish Independence cause, a polling expert tells The Scotsman. The paper says Sir John Curtice predicts the local elections may see SNP gain seats with Conservative losses when Scotland goes to the polls for the local elections on Thursday.Image caption, Porn probe Tory MP Neil Parish vowing to continue his MP duties despite being suspended by the parliamentary party features in The National. The paper also has an interview with Scottish Green leader Patrick Harvie, who says he is "hopeful of gains" in new areas ahead of Thursday's elections.Image caption, Police have been asked to investigate allegations that the Labour Party broke lockdown rules when staff ate a meal and drank alcohol while campaigning last year, reports the Daily Mail. Tory MP Richard Holden has written to Durham police asking them to investigate Labour leader Sir Keir Stammer and deputy leader Angela Rayner over the claims, the paper reports.Image caption, Medical staff were not given proper background checks at a Highland medical practice, the P&J reports. It says NHS Highland who took over Alness and Invergordon Medical Group are now carrying out a "full and dynamic" risk assessment.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News features an appeal to help a young boy with a brain tumour get treatment abroad.Image caption, The daughter of a woman killed in a car crash tells Dundee's Weekend Telegraph she is distraught after a pensioner was found not guilty of causing her death.Image caption, The Evening Express has a story about a man who throttled his partner after a drinking binge.Image caption, The jailing of the Islamic state terrorist who killed Perth aid worker David Haines and criticism from businesses over road works that are putting off customers, lead The Courier's front page.Image caption, In a characteristically left-field move, the Daily Star's front page leads with a story that the Pope has said mothers in law "are not devils". The paper describes the statement as a "shock decree" that "thou shalt not be mean" to your spouse's mother, adding: "Well, that's easy for him to say... he hasn't got one, has he?"Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.