Scotland's papers: Ross defends PM u-turn and 'Match of the pay'Published23 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has told The Scotsman that he believes Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "fit for office". His comments, in an interview ahead of next week's council elections, come just three months after Mr Ross called for Mr Johnson to resign over the partygate scandal. He also told the paper he is optimistic his party won't lose its grip on second place to Scottish Labour when the country goes to the polls on 5 May.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with criticism of a new TV deal that could see Scotland football fans pay more to watch the national team. SNP MSP Gavin Newlands told the paper the agreement with Swedish broadcaster Viaplay was "hard to stomach" at a time when so many supporters are being hit hard by the cost-of-living-crisis.Image caption, Public finance auditors say there may need to be a further probe into why ministers took on the financial risk of Scotland's controversial ferry contract, reports The Herald. Auditor General Stephen Boyle addressed MSPs over the affair after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon denied there was a government "cover-up" over missing documents related to the award of the deal. It has seen two new lifeline vessels still out of service after six years amid spiralling costs.Image caption, The Times is reporting that millions of people suffering from arthritis will be advised to lose weight and exercise instead of taking painkillers under new NHS guidance. The policy change could save the health service billions by reducing prescription costs and avoiding the need for expensive joint replacements, the paper says. It also reports the end of the BBC licence fee is near as ministers consider a "funding revolution".Image caption, Meanwhile, the i leads with new sexual harassment claims emerging from Parliament, following an accusation that a Tory MP watched pornography in the House of Commons. The paper says demands for the MP's expulsion have grown, while a female Conservative MP alleges a senior Labour politician said she was a "secret weapon" as men wanted to sleep with her.Image caption, "Disorder! Disorder!", is the Daily Star's headline take on the various scandals coming out of Westminster. The paper highlights an apparent "toxic booze" problem, as well as recent cases where an MP has been charged over a car crash and another accused of bullying, asking: "How the hell do they find any time to work?"Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail splashes on an admission by Labour that deputy leader Angela Rayner was at an event alleged to have broken lockdown rules. The paper says Ms Rayner was in Durham campaigning in April 2021 in the same office where leader Sir Keir Starmer was pictured having a drink with officials. A party source tells the Mail that previous claims she was not there were an "honest mistake".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express leads on the funding shake-up that could see the end of the licence fee. The paper says BBC bosses have been given notice by the government that the annual charge "faces the axe", after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries published proposals to "overhaul" the BBC's funding model.Image caption, Many of the front pages feature a photo of the former British solider killed while fighting in Ukraine. The Metro reports Scott Sibley's family are being supported by the Foreign Office, alongside the loved ones of another missing man. Tributes to the father-of-two have flooded in since the news of his death emerged, with one former comrade describing him as having a "commando spirit until the end", the paper adds.Image caption, The UK government plans on sending 8,000 troops to Eastern Europe in what the Daily Telegraph is calling "one of the largest deployments since the Cold War". Tanks, artillery, armoured vehicles and aircraft are also being dispatched to bolster Nato forces in the region, the paper reports.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports British comedian and actor turned US talk show host James Corden has confirmed he will be leaving The Late Late Show next year. He made the announcement during a tape recording of the CBS network show in Los Angeles on Thursday. The paper says the star plans to spend more time with his family in the UK.Image caption, Douglas Ross has been accused of dealing in Westminster-style "misogyny" over comments he made about a female politician, reports The National. The paper says Karen Adam, the SNP MSP for Banffshire and the Buchan Coast, claimed the Scottish Conservative leader was attempting to "import Westminster's culture of misogyny". Mr Ross said Adam would "prefer to whinge" after she called out the UK government for having "short-changed" the north-east of Scotland amid a row about the replacement for EU funds which the SNP say fall far short of what was paid pre-Brexit.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports nearly 60 vehicles were stopped in a single week during a major crackdown on illegal dumping. The paper also features a dramatic picture of a moorland wildfire in hills near Kyle of Lochalsh in the west Highlands. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews have been at the scene since Wednesday morning.Image caption, The Courier reports a man who wandered down a Perth street swinging an axe and shouting "I'm going to murder someone" has escaped a jail sentence. First offender Mitchell Webster, 21, was handed a structured deferred sentence and ordered to take part in the Right Track programme for young offenders.Image caption, A West Lothian woman has warned that those dependent on hormone replacement therapy "could die" amid a supply shortage of the drug. The Edinburgh Evening News reports Marion Swarbrick was prescribed HRT after having suicidal thoughts and is now seriously concerned about her mental health.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with the prosecution of a man who threatened a busker as he believed he was singing about him. The paper reports police officers discovered an ice pick in the suspect's pocket.Image caption, And the Evening Telegraph reports a 54-year-old married man is facing a prison sentence after being convicted of having sex with a teenage girl.