Scotland's papers: Ross defends PM u-turn and 'Match of the pay'

Image caption,

Douglas Ross has been accused of dealing in Westminster-style "misogyny" over comments he made about a female politician, reports The National. The paper says Karen Adam, the SNP MSP for Banffshire and the Buchan Coast, claimed the Scottish Conservative leader was attempting to "import Westminster's culture of misogyny". Mr Ross said Adam would "prefer to whinge" after she called out the UK government for having "short-changed" the north-east of Scotland amid a row about the replacement for EU funds which the SNP say fall far short of what was paid pre-Brexit.