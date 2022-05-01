Scotland's papers: Commons 'culture of debauchery' and Tory female MP pledge

Scotland's papers: Commons 'culture of debauchery' and Tory female MP pledgePublished40 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many front pages feature stories on the fallout from the resignation of MP Neil Parish over his watching of pornography in the House of Commons. The Sunday Times says Commons speaker Sir Lindsey Hoyle and former leader of the house Dame Andrea Leadsom are among senior parliamentarians calling for an overhaul after the latest scandal.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph says the Conservative Party has pledged that half of its MPs at the next election will be women following revelations about one of its own MP's watching pornography. Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden tells the paper increasing female representation in Parliament is vital to tackling Westminster sleaze.Image caption, There are concerns about "vast sums" of money from China funding Scottish Universities, The Herald on Sunday reports. The paper also highlights battlegrounds ahead of local elections on Thursday.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday questions why many Scottish civil servants are continuing to work from home. It reports that some councils have fewer than 10% of office staff have returned to pre-pandemic working.Image caption, The First Minister has been accused of misleading MSPs on care home rules early in the pandemic, reports The Sunday Post. The allegations come after the UK government was found to have acted unlawfully over returning symptomatic patients to care homes in England. The paper also reports on new MP Anum Qaisar saying women are warned about "men to avoid" at Westminster. The paper says she has joined other female politicians demanding change following the resignation a Tory MP for watching pornography in the house.Image caption, The Sunday Mail avoids Westminster sleaze allegations on it's front page. Instead it reports that Irn-Bru has become a favourite among Ukrainian soldiers fighting Russian forces. Soldiers are "begging for more" from aid workers, the paper says.Image caption, The Sunday National has an article written by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. The First Minister says she is calling on Scottish voters to "lock the Tories out" and "rid Scotland of Westminster sleaze" when they head to the polls on Thursday.Image caption, The Scottish Sunday Express reports that UK security forces were on high alert on Saturday night over fears Putin will target the UK. The paper says senior governemnt officials have been briefed about a "high level threat" involving Russia sending "saboteurs" to the UK.Image caption, The First minister weighs in on the Tory MP pornography scandal on the front page of the Scotland on Sunday. She told the paper she did not believe Neil Parish's claims about ending up on a pornographic website accidentally but added she was "not in a place to judge" without being in "possession of all of the facts."Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.