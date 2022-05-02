Scotland's papers: Old Firm war of words and return of right to buy

Scotland's papers: Old Firm war of words and return of right to buyPublished7 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, "Here we throw again" is the headline on the Scottish Sun's bank holiday front page as it reports on an "Old Firm war of words" following Sunday's crunch match at Celtic Park. It says both teams have claimed their fans were targeted by missiles thrown at the end of the game. The article says bottles, coins and seats were thrown in the stadium.Image caption, The Daily Star leads on the same story, saying that Rangers claim their fans may have been victims of hate crimes after the game. The paper describes "ugly scenes" after the final whistle.Image caption, Boris Johnson is considering bringing back the right to buy scheme, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says the PM could give millions of people who rent housing association properties the right to buy them. Officials are reportedly developing plans for the possible revival of a similar scheme introduced by Margaret Thatcher for council-owned homes.Image caption, The Herald says Nicola Sturgeon still plans to "kick out" the UK's nuclear deterrent in the early years of an independent Scotland, despite the war in Ukraine. The SNP leader tells the paper it is her "expectation and hope" that Trident would be removed from the Faslane naval base on the Clyde in the first Holyrood term after a Yes vote.Image caption, The top story in the Scottish Daily Mail centres on calls from Tory MPs for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to prove he did not break Covid rules while he campaigned in Durham last year. Conservatives tell the paper it "stretched credulity" that Labour staff had carried on working so late, after Sir Keir was photographed drinking a beer at 22:00 while in the office.Image caption, Minimum pricing of alcohol is the topic of the Scottish Daily Express front page. The paper quotes a new report which claims the SNP's policy has little impact on the country's health, has cost the public £270m over five years, and had no effect on reducing crime or improving employment. Like many of the other Monday front pages, it also carries a new photo of Princess Charlotte on her seventh birthday with her dog Orla.Image caption, The Daily Record splash reports that the 48 women abused by convicted doctor Krishna Singh are the "tip of the iceberg" as police say four more women have come forward claiming he abused them. The GP was found guilty last month of 54 charges of sexual assault against his patients - making him one of Scotland's most prolific sex attackers.Image caption, The National leads with a row over the Scots language. It reports that Labour peer George Foulkes has been criticised after claiming that Scots is not a language. The paper says this is despite Mr Foulkes' party's own government having officially declared it to be one. The Scottish politician was reacting to an interview in the National's sister paper on Sunday.Image caption, Two care home workers have been given a warning after fighting with each other while a resident was left in the toilet, reports Monday's Courier. The paper reports that the "personal conflict" resulted in the pair trading punches during a night shift at a Crieff care home. The front page also celebrates world champion curlers Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie.Image caption, Dundee's Evening Telegraph reports on a teenager who racially abused, spat at and tried to bite and headbutt police officers at a house party which descended into violence in the city in 2019.Image caption, The P&J reports hopes from council leaders that rejuvenating Inverness city centre with more flats could bring life into the heart of the city. Former retail units are being turned into homes and it is hoped this will generate a 24-hour economy.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with the line-up for the city's Nuart Festival which will see giant murals created across the city from artists from all over the world. In total, 11 globally-acclaimed street artists will arrive in the Granite City next month to transform walls and spaces, all working under the theme of "Reconnect".Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.