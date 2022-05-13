Your pictures of Scotland: 6 -13 May

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 6 and 13 May.

John-Alasdair MacAulay
Rock star: "Sunrise at Bow Fiddle Rock in Portknockie," says John-Alasdair MacAulay.
Chris Bell
A sideways look: "A black headed gull in flight at Castle Semple Loch, Lochwinnoch," says Chris Bell.
Tom Ward
Looking sharp: "I was attracted by the strong, sharp geometric lines in the building, contrasted by the clouds," says Tom Ward of his black and white study of the University of Strathclyde.
John Stroyan
A room with a v-ewe: "A nosey wee visitor come to welcome us on holiday at Strachur," says John Stroyan.
Daisy Milne
A sunny disposition: "Is it Scotland or the Mediterranean?" asks Daisy Milne. "Standing on Iona looking back to Mull on a particularly sunny day on holiday."
Alan MacLeay
Puffin to see here: "Kissing at Bullers of Buchan in Aberdeenshire," says Alan MacLeay.
Nigel Austin
Stacks of ability: The famous sight at Yesnaby, Orkney, from Nigel Austin, is clearly not to be missed.
Derek Wilson
Who, me? "Had a visit from this guy," says Derek Wilson in East Kilbride.
Iain Scott
Up for the cup: "It might not be the Champions League but it means the same to the boys after their 3-2 victory over North Berwick," say Iain Scott of tournament glory celebrations for Spartans Locomotive U-17s.
Duncan Murdoch
Coo's lick: "Managed to capture this good scratch," says Duncan Murdoch of this hair-raising shot near Letham, Angus, adding: "Did you know that fringe covering the eyes is called a dossan?"
Simon Gillespie
R-oh deer, we've been spotted: "I caught this deer giving me an 'over the shoulder' on a morning walk through the Tayfield Estate in Newport-on-Tay," says Simon Gillespie.
Glen Rae
Under lock and quay: "The workings of a busy harbour with a beautiful colourful backdrop," says Glen Rae at North Berwick.
Bill McLean
Take time to smell the flowers: This squirrel was spotted by Bill McLean near Keith.
Rory Simpson
Pigeon hole: Rory Simpson says he saw this bird in the shadow of Stirling Castle.
Loreena Price
Overarching ambition: "Reflections on a calm Sunday morning at Pitfour Lake, Mintlaw," says Loreena Price.
Richard Scotcher
Happy families: "Foxes enjoying the sunshine behind our house in Bothwell," says Richard Scotcher. "There are six cubs, but they won’t stay still long enough for a group photo!"
Diane Kennedy
On her high horse: "Evening walk to the Kelpies," says Diane Kennedy. "I never tire of them."
Antony Harris
Two heads are better than one: "This was taken at Fowlsheugh Nature Reserve," says Antony Harris. "Although there were a couple of puffins waddling about, it was these courting guillemots that stole the show."
Susie Beardwell
Canoe believe it: Brodie the polar bear cub playing at Highland Wildlife Park, as seen by Susie Beardwell.
Neil Johnston
A flipping amazing view: "A lovely calm day on Loch Duich looking to Ratagan," says Neil Johnston. "The perfect reflection invited me to flip the image through 180 degrees to make the boat appear to be flying."
Shelagh Shields
Fox snooze: "Dozing in the sun beside the rhubarb plants," says Shelagh Shields in Edinburgh. "The foxes live in our neighbour's garden and visit us regularly to get some sunshine and peace."
John Pow
Harbour master: John Pow captured Crail "as the setting sun catches the houses and the fields in the distance".
Kim Black
Cygnet ring-ing wet: Kim Black spotted this little bird in Springburn Park, Glasgow.
Andrew Patrick
Hey, pesto! "Some local wild garlic, ready to be made into wild garlic pesto, fresh from Scotland's larder," says Andrew Patrick.
New Arc
A wee head turner: "This is Buck who fell from his nest far too soon, and it was too high for him to be returned," the New Arc animal rescue charity says of this baby owl find in the Buckie area. "He was monitored for a while, but as his condition was deteriorating, he was uplifted and brought through to us. He is recovering well now."
Derek McLean
Reflecting on a special day: "Heading on honeymoon with Liz at the end of our wedding in Lochinver," says Derek McLean. "This sunset photo was taken of Stac Pollaidh, Assynt, following our wedding photos on its summit."

