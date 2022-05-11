In pictures: Prince William and Kate visit west of Scotland
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have met crowds and visited local projects during a visit to the west of Scotland.
William and Kate, who are known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn when in Scotland, started their day at St John's Primary School in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde.
There they learned about the Roots of Empathy project, run by Action for Children, where pupils interact with a mother and baby to learn about its development and aid their own emotional empathy.
The couple also met people helped by the Wheatley Group in the Kennishead area of Glasgow. It works to transform the lives of disadvantaged or vulnerable people, including those at risk of homelessness, and also has a partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
The couple also visited the University of Glasgow to meet students who have been supporting the community to get online during the pandemic.
