Scotland's papers: Leaked ferry report and Judy Murray reveals assault

The Herald's main story is based on a leaked document on the ongoing "fiasco" over the CalMac ferry contract. The project is now five years behind schedule, and the two ferries are likely to cost more than £250m, as opposed to the original price of £97m. Inspired by the Oscar-winning movie Titanic, its front page is a montage featuring the bow of the Glen Sannox, former finance minister Derek Mackay and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.