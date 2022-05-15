Scotland's papers: Leaked ferry report and Judy Murray reveals assault

Scotland's papers: Leaked ferry report and Judy Murray reveals assaultPublished6 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, No single story dominates Scotland's Sunday front pages. The Sunday Post leads with Judy Murray's revelation that she was indecently assaulted at a function. In her weekly column the tennis coach recalls the incident, which left her feeling "sick to my stomach for a long time". She also urges more men to challenge sexism and misogyny in society.Image caption, The Herald's main story is based on a leaked document on the ongoing "fiasco" over the CalMac ferry contract. The project is now five years behind schedule, and the two ferries are likely to cost more than £250m, as opposed to the original price of £97m. Inspired by the Oscar-winning movie Titanic, its front page is a montage featuring the bow of the Glen Sannox, former finance minister Derek Mackay and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.Image caption, A teenage pilot will be helping to fly 56 of his fellow Rangers supporters to Seville in a private jet used by Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, reports the Sunday Mail. Jonny Faulkner, 19, will be in the cockpit of the Boeing 737 VIP aircraft leaving Prestwick Airport on Wednesday bound for the Europa League final.Image caption, Scotland on Sunday's main image is of a pro-independence march which was held in Glasgow on Saturday. The paper's lead story reveals ministers have been urged to back plans to build the world's first fusion power plant in Scotland.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with UK Policing Minister Kit Malthouse accusing the SNP of being "too soft on drugs". Mr Malthouse tells the paper he has been left "frustrated" and "mystified" by the party's refusal to back Project Adder, a new drive to crack down on dealers.Image caption, The Sunday Times Scotland leads with analysis which found one in five workers will be paying higher or top rate tax by the next election. The paper says an estimated 2.5m workers will be dragged into rates of 40% and 45% due to a combination of faster growing wages and a freeze in the point at which workers start paying higher levels of tax.Image caption, The Scottish Sunday Express leads on what it calls a promise to its readers from Chancellor Rishi Sunak to do "everything in his power" to help them through the cost of living crisis. It says he "stands ready to take further action".Image caption, Next to a picture of jubilant Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson holding the FA Cup aloft, the Sunday Telegraph writes that Cabinet ministers have turned on the Bank of England over rising inflation. It quotes one unnamed minister warning: "It had one job to do - to keep inflation at around 2% - and it's hard to remember the last time it achieved its target."Image caption, And Scotland should be given credit for pioneering an "inclusive, civic" nationalism in the UK, according to a leading psychologist. Stephen Reicher, professor of social psychology at St Andrews University, told the Sunday National the idea that all types of nationalism carry "the seeds of hatred" is wrong.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports that the prime suspect in the Madeline McCann case had a "face-changing op" four months after she disappeared. Christian Brueckner, 45, was declared an official suspect by Portuguese prosecutors investigating the disappearance of the three-year-old in 2007.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.