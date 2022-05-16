Rangers in Seville: Mayor says city ready for Europa League final
- Published
The mayor of Seville says the city is "completely ready" to welcome the tens of thousands of football fans expected to travel to the Europa League final.
Antonio Muñoz said it was an honour to host the match between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.
The 42,700-capacity Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan is expected to be at full capacity, and two fan zones have been set up for those without tickets.
There will be 5,000 police officers on hand to ensure the event passes safely.
Some estimates have suggested that up to 100,000 Rangers supporters may make the trip to Spain for the club's first European final since 2008.
However, there are only 9,500 tickets available to Rangers fans for the final.
Those without tickets will be able to watch a beam-back of the game at the 57,000-capacity Estadio La Cartuja stadium in the north of the city.
Antonio Muñoz told BBC Scotland that the city was expecting a capacity crowd for the game, along with "many more" fans from both Scotland and Germany.
The mayor said he hoped fans would enjoy their time in Seville, and added: "The city is completely ready for these finals."
He said there would be two "massive screens" for the fans without tickets, and that more than 5,000 police officers would be there to take care of the city.
Rangers fans have already started arriving in the city ahead of the game, with many more due to make the journey using a variety of routes.
The weather in Seville is expected to be scorching this week, with temperatures forecast to reach 34C in the days before the match.
The weather in Seville will be scorching hot this week, for Wednesday's @EuropaLeague final. #UEL #UELfinal@BBCSportScot @BBCScotlandNews @BBCWeather pic.twitter.com/LcyRks16YN— BBC Scotland Weather (@BBCScotWeather) May 16, 2022