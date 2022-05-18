ScotRail cuts 700 daily services in driver pay row
- Published
ScotRail has said it will cut almost 700 services a day from Monday, due to a shortage of drivers in an ongoing pay dispute.
The move comes a week after the operator, which was nationalised last month, launched a new timetable.
Hundreds of services have been cancelled since 8 May when many drivers opted not to work overtime.
Drivers' union Aslef had balloted its members for strike action after rejecting a 2.2% pay offer.
The May 2022 timetable had approximately 2,150 weekday services. BBC Scotland understands that from next week this will be reduced by a third to 1,456.
Similar cuts are expected to be made to the Saturday and Sunday timetables with details expected to be made public in the coming days.
David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: "We are very sorry to customers for the disruption of recent days.
"We know what customers want more than anything is certainty and reliability, which is why we are introducing a temporary timetable.
"We want to resolve this dispute with the trade unions and move forward together to provide the safest, greenest, and most reliable railway we can for Scotland."
Mr Simpson said the company remained open to further talks with the unions. He urged customers to check their journey times.
The Aslef union accused the Scottish government of "industrial vandalism" following the timetable cuts.
Kevin Lindsay, Aslef Scotland organiser, said: "This is what happens when you have political interference in industrial relations.
"It's time the Scottish government allowed ScotRail and Aslef to negotiate in a fair and open manner.
"These cuts will have a devastating effect on passengers and their confidence in our railway."
ScotRail has been run by a company owned by the Scottish government since 1 April.
The previous operator Abellio had its franchise ended early amid criticism of the quality of the service.
'Ill omen'
Opposition parties condemned the service cuts.
Scottish Conservative transport spokesman, Graham Simpson, said: "It is damning, but not surprising, that the first thing the SNP do with the newly nationalised ScotRail is slash almost one third of services.
"Not only are existing passengers being let down by these enormous cuts, but the SNP-Green Government - obsessed with taxing cars off the road - will have no hope of increasing public transport use while it slashes services."
Scottish Labour's transport spokesman, Neil Bibby, said: "Services are being plunged into chaos, workers are being treated with contempt, and passengers are being left in the lurch.
"The SNP must take responsibility for fixing this mess - they have already cut services and failed to employ enough staff."
Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokeswoman, Jill Reilly, said it was an "ill omen" for the newly nationalised service.
She added: "Scotland should be encouraging people onto the most environmentally friendly form of mass transportation.
"You don't do that by making rail travel less convenient for users. People need to know that there will be a train when they need it.
"Instead, this will be the single biggest cut to public transport for a generation and its going to cause people no end of problems."
BBC Scotland has approached Transport Scotland for comment.