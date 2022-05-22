Rangers fan wins race from Seville to Lewis for 100th party
A Rangers fan made an epic journey home from Seville to Stornoway via Portugal, Denmark and Sweden so he could attend his grandfather's 100th birthday party.
Dan Crossley left Callanish, Isle of Lewis, last weekend to cheer on the Ibrox club in the Europa League final.
But after watching the defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties he left the city with his father Jimmy in the early hours of Thursday.
And with 90 minutes to spare they made it home for the party on Laxay.
Mr Crossley's grandfather Donald Ferguson was joined by family including his daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
But none of the guests had faced the same hurdles to be there as Mr Crossley and his father.
What a week!— Dan (@DanCrossley_7) May 20, 2022
Been deflated since Wednesday night but today has completely made me forget about that.
Made it home just in time to celebrate this great man’s 100th birthday with a couple of brandy’s and a telegram from the Queen. https://t.co/GIixFuEBme pic.twitter.com/yN2WLQjHGg
Last Saturday they left Callanish to catch the 21:00 ferry from Tarbert to Skye.
They then drove through the night to get to Edinburgh before boarding a 07:00 flight to Brussels.
The next stop was Porto from where they picked up a hire car and drove to Albufeira.
On Tuesday Mr Crossley told BBC's Reporting Scotland he had two major fixtures to think about.
He said: "It is my grandpa's 100th birthday on Friday so I've got to make sure I get back for that."
After a few days in the sun they caught a bus to Seville on Wednesday for arguably the biggest match in the Glasgow club's 150-year history.
Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt could not be separated after 120 minutes and the game went to penalties, with the German side winning 5-4.
Within hours of the final whistle Mr Crossley and his father were back on the bus to Albufeira.
And if the journey to Seville was remarkable it was surpassed by their route home.
Mr Crossley said: "The only flight I could find were complicated ones through Denmark and Sweden but it gets me home in time."
A drive from Albufeira to Porto was followed by flights to Billund in Demark, Gothenburg in Sweden and Edinburgh.
The final flight for Mr Crossley and his father landed in Stornoway at 16:00 on Friday and, after a quick freshen up they were at the party 90 minutes later.