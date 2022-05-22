More than 300 ScotRail Sunday services cancelled
- Published
More than 300 ScotRail services have been cancelled for the third Sunday in a row due the ongoing shortage of drivers.
The disruption comes on the eve of major timetable cuts which will see 700 daily services cut across the country.
Hundreds of trains have been cancelled since 8 May when many drivers opted not to work overtime.
Drivers' union Aslef is balloting members for strike action after rejecting a 2.2% pay offer.
The RMT union has also announced it is holding a strike ballot over pay.
Opposition politicians have criticised the deadlock which comes after a Scottish government owned company took over the running of ScotRail last month.
The previous operator Abellio had its franchise ended early amid criticism of the quality of the service.
David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said the temporary timetable which will be introduced on Monday would see a reduction in service but provide customers with "a level of certainty and reliability".
He added: "In order to provide a robust timetable with the limited number of available train drivers, we've had to make some very difficult decisions and this has meant we've been unable to provide a full day's service across every route. We will review the service levels and make any improvements we can as quickly as possible.
"We're sorry to our customers for the disruption they've faced, and we share their frustration."
Mr Simpson said the operator wanted to resolve the dispute and remained open to further talks with the trade unions.