Your pictures of Scotland: 20 - 27 May

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 20 - 27 May.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Gerry Macdonald
Gerry Macdonald captured this great shot of a puffin nest-building on the Isle Of Lunga.
John Thomson
John Thomson captured the "spectacular scenery and fantastic riders" at the Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup in Fort William.
Joyce Grieves
Joyce Grieves from Findo Gask in Perth and Kinross took this photo of a ladybird, and said: "They are just so irresistible."
Alison Lewis
Alison Lewis from Perth took this picture of Dora, who was on a visit from England, enjoying the views from Kinnoull Hill.
Mike Stephen
Mike Stephen took this panoramic shot of Portsoy harbour.
Dougie Johnston
Dougie Johnston sent this shot of a hare amongst the Harebells in evening light in the Scottish Borders
Adam Sneddon
Adam Sneddon took this picture of Rattray Head, Aberdeenshire. He said: "Beautiful calm morning, was great to take in and just appreciate it."
Iona Miller
Iona Miller captured this curious cow in Ellon.
Steven Simmers
Steven Simmers said: "An osprey picking up an early-morning breakfast from a lochan in Aviemore."
Andrew Strachan
Andrew Strachan said: "Here's a photo I took of my son Theo on the seventh hole of Peterhead Golf Club's New Course."
James Lindsay
James Lindsay took this photo of pigeons in Glasgow's George Square.
Sarah White
Sarah White said: "The photo is of the fabulous rock formations on Mither Tap on Bennachie."
Walter Baxter
Walter Baxter sent us this photo in his back garden in Galashiels of a sparrow being fed by its mother.
Douglas Coutts
Douglas Coutts sent us this picture of the old and new bridges at Lossiemouth.
Garry Taylor
Garry Taylor from Lanarkshire captured this phot of a snail reflected in a puddle.
Anne Watt
Anne Watt sent in this photo of a goshawk devouring a pheasant near Nairn.
Louise Love
Louise Love took this photo of white lichen on a rock on the shore of Broadford Bay, Isle of Skye.
Gordon Maclean
Gordon Maclean sent us this photo at the beach in Brora. He said: "My wife and I were delighted to see these Highland cows strolling down to the sea for their morning dip."
Rebecca McLennan
Rebecca McLennan took this puffin picture on the Isle of May. She said: "They sit on top of the cliffs for a few weeks socialising before getting ready to rear their young."
Mark Dutton
Mark Dutton said: "Just after a heavy rain storm at Largs Marina, sudden calm and then this."
Richard Paton
Richard Paton said: "Eas Mor Chul An Duin can be seen cascading down the hillside, leaving much to the imagination as it disappears below the trees."
David Kinnear
David Kinnear said: "This was the scene that greeted us when we arrived in Duirinish on our recent trip to the west coast."
Stewart McIntosh
Stewart McIntosh took this photo of a Eurasian beaver on the River Ericht, Blairgowrie.
Jacki Gordon
Finally, Jacki Gordon sent one of her popular "totie photies". She said: "Is it just me, or does it feel like autumn? Anyway, at least I've found a use for my lightweight jumper."

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics