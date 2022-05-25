Scotland's papers: Help for fuel bills rise and Partygate row

Scotland's papers: Help for fuel bills rise and Partygate rowPublished4 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many of Scotland's front pages report on the expected hike in fuel bills. The i says that families are facing a fresh cost of living "blow" after the warning by the energy regulator Ofgem that energy bills are likely to rise by about £800 in October.Image caption, The Herald leads with a warning from campaigners that the proposed rise to bills will put "almost half" of Scots in fuel poverty. The paper also reports Chancellor Rishi Sunak could soon impose a windfall tax on all electricity generators to help with the cost-of-living crisis.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph suggests the windfall tax is all part of the PM's plan to "move on" from the imminent publication of Sue Gray's Partygate report. The paper says the announcement of a support package for struggling families will pacify Tory backbenchers who it says will now be able to tell constituents the government is helping with the cost of living. But allies of the prime minister claim the windfall tax plan originated in the Treasury, with the PM said to be reluctant to back it.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail takes a similar tone, describing the planned support package as a "rescue deal" for struggling families. While it says officials have been "tight-lipped" about the details, the paper reveals the support is set to include a big boost to the Warm Home Discount scheme for low-income households.Image caption, "It's ready!" the Scottish Daily Express exclaims of Rishi Sunak's "rescue plan for millions" of families hit by price rises. The support package follows a warning that energy bills will soar to at least £2,800 later this year.Image caption, The same story makes The Times Scotland's front page, which reveals that between 70-80% of the funding from the windfall tax scheme will be given to the poorest families - which could take the form of a council tax cut. But the paper cites a government source who warns the publication of Ms Gray's Partygate report could "knock the plans off track".Image caption, The Scotsman reports on the new accusations that Boris Johnson lied to Parliament after photographs emerged of him raising a glass at a Downing Street leaving party during lockdown. The paper says No 10 insiders say Boris Johnson didn't stop parties, and just "grabbed a glass for himself".Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland leads on the BBC's investigation into the Downing Street parties. The paper says the "truth about those No 10 'work events'" is that they involved "boozy" No 10 workers sitting on each others' laps during gatherings with no social distancing and other staff arriving for work the next morning to find "empties on table and bins overflowing".Image caption, The Daily Record focuses on Partygate and quotes a Downing Street aide who said they "knew that the rules had been broken, we knew these parties happened", in response to the prime minister's claims he "didn't think he was at a party".Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports music fans are selling their gig tickets amid fears Scotrail timetable cuts could leave them stranded. The paper says events affected include concerts by The Killers at Falkirk Stadium and the Pet Shop Boys at Glasgow's Hydro.Image caption, Labour looks set to take control of Edinburgh City Council after the Liberal Democrats announced they would back the party's bid to form a minority administration, according to the Edinburgh Evening News.Image caption, New councillor Juli Harris is aiming to be a representative for people with disabilities in Moray, reports The Press and Journal. The paper says the former head teacher will draw on her own "lived experience" with multiple sclerosis.Image caption, The Courier reports that Mouldi Chalbi, 38, who has been given weeks to live, has been able to fulfil his dying wish to see his family in Tunisia. The paper says the chef's local community in Kinross helped raise almost £6,000 to pay for his journey.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with the news that a woman accused of punching, kicking and biting children during a "decade of abuse" has walked free from court.Image caption, And an Aberdeen man has gone on trial accused of plotting acts of terrorism from his home in the city, reports the Evening Express. The paper says he told a police officer that he kept chemicals at his home so he could build "weapons of mass destruction".