Scotland's papers: Help for fuel bills rise and Partygate row

The Daily Telegraph suggests the windfall tax is all part of the PM's plan to "move on" from the imminent publication of Sue Gray's Partygate report. The paper says the announcement of a support package for struggling families will pacify Tory backbenchers who it says will now be able to tell constituents the government is helping with the cost of living. But allies of the prime minister claim the windfall tax plan originated in the Treasury, with the PM said to be reluctant to back it.