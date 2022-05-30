Meet the finalists of Scotland's home of the year
The finalists in the running to be crowned Scotland's home of the year are now known.
The popular BBC Scotland TV series has selected nine regional winners.
This year's search showcased a vast range of home styles including cosy little houses to grand conversions, stunning self-builds to breathtaking renovations.
THE HIGHLANDS
LORNE COTTAGE, Fort William
A dainty renovation dating from around 1800, Lorne Cottage is home to Ciara, Arran and their dog, Ghost. Small but distinctive, the property boasts bold colours and unique design with entry to the home via the snug. Throughout Lorne Cottage, the home owners have created quirky space-saving designs, opting for a confident colour scheme from room to room.
CENTAL SCOTLAND
OSTRO PASSIVE HOUSE, Kippen
The Ostro Passive House, a contemporary property in Kippen, Stirlingshire, is home to architectural designer Martin and architect Mhairi. It has a cubic core which houses a bathroom, three bedrooms and an office. The kitchen and living spaces are pushed to the outer edges of the home. It has an emphasis on sustainability and the environment with windows capitalising on solar heat energy.
ORKNEY AND SHETLAND
THE PASTEL HOUSE, Kirkwall, Orkney
The Pastel House, a quirky Victorian townhouse renovation, is home to Jay and Rob who relocated to Orkney from London four years ago along with their dogs Margo and Ely and cat, Royal Tenenbaum. Spread over three levels, The Pastel House is awash with vibrant shades including gold-leafed stairs and distinctive pastel palettes in every room.
BORDERS AND SOUTH
FIRESTATION HOUSE, Hawick
Situated in the heart of Hawick, Firestation House is a C-listed building dating from the 1850s, home to Sheena, John and their dog, Teddy. The building's fire-fighting past can be seen in the arch opening for the horse-drawn firewagon and the hinge pins on the exterior wall. Latterly, the building was reincarnated as a church mission hall. When Sheena and John bought it six years ago, the building embraced another transformation having being empty for more than 15 years.
HEBRIDES
NEW TOLSTA, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis
A traditional, early 20th Century croft house on the north east coast of Lewis, New Tolsta in Stornoway is home to artist Tom. Since buying it in 2006, he has painstakingly restored the croft house to create a unique home full of his artwork with traditional pieces of furniture. Having been uninhabited for 37 years, New Tolsta was in a terrible state until Tom returned it to its former glory as well as adding his own distinctive style throughout.
THE LOTHIANS
THE VICTORIAN TERRACE, Edinburgh
Situated in Morningside, Edinburgh, the Victorian Terrace has been home to Ella, husband Rory and their children Daisy and Arthur for the past four years. Spread over three floors, the traditional townhouse has five bedrooms, two family bathrooms and a stunning open plan kitchen. As well as period features, the family home boasts a colourful palette and plush interiors such as velvet curtains, bright and bold wallpaper and modern touches including a newly refurbished kitchen.
GLASGOW AND THE CLYDE VALLEY
PENTLAND VIEW, Elsrickle
A recently renovated cottage a few miles north of Biggar, Pentland View dates back to the 1890s. For the last couple of years it has been home to Navraj and Rachel, their son VJ, Aljay the dog and cats George and Ina. The house had been derelict for years and the couple performed a major restoration on the cottage including a contemporary extension. Mixing antiques and contemporary designs throughout, Pentland View is also a zero carbon home with insulation, underfloor heating, solar panels with sustainability at its heart.
THE WEST
RHU BOATHOUSE, Rhu, Helensburgh
Originally built around 150 years ago to service naval officer's lodgings, the Rhu Boathouse is now home to Patricia and Patrick and their dog, Alva. Upstairs in the renovated terrace, there are two bedrooms, a study and a bathroom while the ground floor has a living room and kitchen diner. Patricia and Patrick favour antiques and upcycling and their home is full of items with sentimental value. Returning the property to its original period style, the couple's colour schemes are muted yet warm and welcoming.
THE EAST
THE OLD WATERWORKS, Fife
A unique conversion near Crail in Fife, The Old Waterworks has been home for the past five years to Euan and Sam, their children Sophie and Rueben and Golden Retriever, Coco. Euan did much of the work himself, converting the former concrete water tank into a distinctive family home. The Old Waterworks boasts an L-shaped kitchen dining and living space, two bathrooms, three bedrooms including a master with bathtub and walk-in wardrobe. And, to make the most of the Fife sunshine, there's a sun room which opens on to a social space.