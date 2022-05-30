Meet the finalists of Scotland's home of the year

A unique conversion near Crail in Fife, The Old Waterworks has been home for the past five years to Euan and Sam, their children Sophie and Rueben and Golden Retriever, Coco. Euan did much of the work himself, converting the former concrete water tank into a distinctive family home. The Old Waterworks boasts an L-shaped kitchen dining and living space, two bathrooms, three bedrooms including a master with bathtub and walk-in wardrobe. And, to make the most of the Fife sunshine, there's a sun room which opens on to a social space.