Dundee hare courser was 'trying to relive his youth'
- Published
A 54-year-old Dundee man who was caught hare coursing claimed he was "trying to relive his youth", a court was told.
James McConnachie was seen releasing lurcher dogs in farm fields to hunt down hares and kill them.
McConnachie tried to hide his car behind a large hay bale after realising he had been seen by a gamekeeper.
He was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work after admitting the offences.
Sheriff Alison Michie told McConnachie: "I accept no animal was killed or harmed, but I think that was good fortune rather than anything else, because the risk of that happening was very present."
She told him that she would not take the dogs away from him after being assured that it was only his wife who now took them out for walks.
McConnachie admitted trying to kill or injure wild hares at South Tarbrax Farm, Forfar, on 17 May, and Ballindarg Farm, Kirriemuir, on 1 February.
'Degree of remorse'
Depute fiscal Christine Allen told Dundee Sheriff Court: "A witness observed the accused in a field, hare coursing.
"He was filming one of the dogs running after a hare."
The court was told the second incident was witnessed by two gamekeepers.
Ms Allen said: "They saw a lurcher being released from the vehicle and starting to chase a hare.
"The vehicle drove round the field a number of times until the dog was found.
"It was then driven to the top of the field and hidden behind a large hay bale stack."
Jim Laverty, defending, said: "There is a significant degree of remorse expressed by him, he accepts he abused the right to roam.
"Effectively, after this incident, he has hung up his lead. He indicates this was an attempt to relive his youth."