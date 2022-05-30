Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt unite over Europa final failings
- Published
Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt have joined forces in a bid to ensure there is no repeat of the issues that marred the Europa League final in Seville.
Supporters of both clubs highlighted a shortage of food and water inside the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.
Concerns have also been expressed about policing and body searches since the match on 18 May.
Uefa has apologised and said the food and drink kiosks could not meet the "extraordinary demand" from fans.
On Friday, officials from the Ibrox club and the German side liaised with Football Supporters Europe (FSE) to discuss the problems encountered at the ground.
They now plan to report back to Uefa and the Spanish authorities.
Rangers confirmed the joint meeting addressed "significant organisational issues".
A club statement said: "These issues could easily have led to even more severe problems on the night and it was only thanks to the calmness and mutual respect of both sets of fans towards each other that there were not more severe injuries suffered.
"All three parties applaud the remarkable calmness of the two fan bases, given the situation they faced.
"Apart from the severe lack of food and - even more critically in the soaring temperatures - of water, there were several organisational problems around policing, body searches and beyond."
The statement said both clubs and the FSE received a "huge amount" of complaints from fans who were at the game.
It added: "All three parties will now work jointly to report back to Uefa and the local public authorities in Spain, and will make recommendations to ensure these problems can never occur again at a European final.
"Fans spend a lot of effort, time and money following their teams all over Europe and expect to be treated with respect and dignity while attending football games.
"This expectation was not met at all at the Europa League final in Sevilla."
The match finished 1-1 after 120 minutes before Frankfurt won 5-4 on penalties.
Meanwhile, Uefa is also facing criticism over the treatment Liverpool fans said they received from stewards and police as they tried to get into Saturday's Champions League final in Paris.
Uefa delayed kick-off by 35 minutes on Saturday, citing "security issues" and problems with supporters trying to get in using fake tickets.
But many Liverpool fans spoke of long queues in the hours leading up to the game and a heavy-handed police response to the build-up of people outside the Stade de France.