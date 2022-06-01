Scotland's papers: 'Years of savage cuts' ahead and growing Tory rebellion

Scotland's papers: 'Years of savage cuts' ahead and growing Tory rebellionPublished20 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports that years of "savage" cuts lie ahead for Scotland's public services. The paper says cuts will be made in the police force, councils, fire services and universities in government attempts to save costs.Image caption, The Herald says that Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the public sector had grown for years but now needed to "reset" and become more efficient, as she outlined the government's spending plans for the next five years. Ms Forbes said spending would be prioritised in areas such as health, education and tackling climate change.Image caption, The National carries the news that as part of her spending review, Ms Forbes revealed that the government has allocated £20m to holding an independence referendum next year.Image caption, SNP ministers have been criticised for allocating £20m for another independence vote next year despite warnings of major cuts in public sector spending in Scotland, according to The Press and Journal. The paper says that Labour accused the government of wasting money "on a divisive referendum while cutting local services to the bone".Image caption, The Metro says Boris Johnson could face a vote on his future as early as Tuesday after a day of growing rebellion saw senior Conservatives join back-benchers questioning his fitness for office. The paper says the prime minister is said to have begun calling key colleagues for support as a 28th Tory MP demanded publicly that he step down.Image caption, The i also reports that Boris Johnson is phoning Conservative MPs to save his job as senior Tory sources predict that a confidence vote in the prime minister is now imminent. A former cabinet minister tells the paper that Mr Johnson is expected to win a leadership challenge but "he will struggle to regain momentum and it will probably be a slow death".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also reports that the prime minister's own ethics adviser has demanded an explanation from Mr Johnson, and said there were "legitimate" questions about whether he broke the ministerial code.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports that Scotland will have the "world" against them in the play-off against Ukraine tonight, but will still show their solidarity with the war-torn country.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland carries the news that despite the "world's sympathies" being with Ukraine, Scotland still want to win. Should they beat Ukraine, it'll be their first time at the World Cup since 1998.Image caption, MPs have urged the aviation industry to "get a grip now" as airlines face an investigation into claims they sold flights and holidays for the half-term week without the air crew and check-in staff to cope, reports the Scottish Daily Express.Image caption, The Courier reports that transport chiefs have been accused of putting lives at risk after admitting a key blueprint for the future of the A9 dualling scheme will be delayed by a whole year.Image caption, A court has heard that police probing an Aberdeen man accused of terrorism found IT devices with tweets about Muslims addressed to the Mayor of London, according to the Evening Express.Image caption, The Daily Record reports that tennis player Andy Murray said the deaths of 19 children and two teachers in a shooting at a school in Texas last week made him "angry" and "incredibly upset". The paper says the incident provoked new calls for gun control measures in the United States and Murray - who was a pupil at Dunblane Primary School - said, "You can't keep approaching the problem by buying more guns and having more guns in the country. I don't see how that solves it"Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports that residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a takeaway in Hilltown in Dundee yesterday. The paper says locals "couldn't breathe" and the road was blocked by police.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.