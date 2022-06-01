Train drivers' union rejects ScotRail pay offer
- Published
The train drivers' union Aslef has rejected the latest 4.2% pay offer from ScotRail.
The union's national executive said it would ballot for industrial action unless ScotRail entered further talks.
Many drivers have been refusing to work overtime or on rest days during the pay dispute.
The driver shortage has led to the now-nationalised train operator cutting a third of services under a temporary timetable.
Scotland's Transport Minister, Jenny Gilruth, said earlier this week she was hopeful the 4.2% pay offer would resolve the dispute.
However, it was turned down by a meeting of Aslef's national executive committee on Wednesday.
Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay said: "Aslef wants to negotiate a fair deal for our members, we are once again calling on ScotRail to return to the talks, so we can negotiate a fair pay offer that we can put to our members."