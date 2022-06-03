In pictures: Celebrating the Platinum Jubilee in Scotland
- Published
People in Scotland are celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - and a four-day bank holiday weekend.
On Thursday the beginning of festivities were marked with a Royal gun salute at Edinburgh Castle, before beacons were lit across the country.
The celebrations are set to continue with street parties and community events throughout the weekend.
How are you spending the jubilee weekend in Scotland? Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.
