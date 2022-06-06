In Pictures: Exceptional buildings win architecture awards

Havenfield Mews is a development of three family townhouses in a new mews street in Portobello, built on the site of a former church hall. RIAS said the small-scale project appealed because it was sympathetic to the existing style and character of the neighbourhood, and was carefully designed as a place for people rather than for vehicles. The project prioritised a fabric first approach with careful consideration given to maximising passive heat gains. Despite the relatively constrained site, the houses are generously sized, and full of character and light, said the judges.