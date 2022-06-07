Scotland's papers: Johnson 'mortally wounded' by MPs' confidence vote

Scotland's papers: Johnson 'mortally wounded' by MPs' confidence votePublished41 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, MPs staging a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which he won 211-148, dominates Scotland's front pages. The Scotsman says he has been "mortally wounded" by the rebel MPs' "major blow".Image caption, The Herald says a "wounded" Mr Johnston has vowed to stay on, but his future remains in doubt.Image caption, The Telegraph says Mr Johnson's authority has been "crushed" by the vote and describes him as "clinging to power" after the "hollow victory". The paper also says he will now have to "contend with leadership rivals on manoeuvres" and names his 2019 opponent Jeremy Hunt, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, and Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt as possible successors.Image caption, The Times describes Mr Johnson as a "wounded victor" and points out that a number of past Tory prime ministers have been forced to step down shortly after winning confidence votes by greater or similar margins.Image caption, The i claims that Tory backbenchers are now privately urging the Cabinet to stage a coup against the prime minister. The paper also carries an article by polling expert Sir John Curtice in which he warns that "one in three Tory MPs should fear for their jobs".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail asks at what cost the victory comes. It says the Tory party's civil war "opens the door to Starmer and Sturgeon's coalition of chaos".Image caption, The headline in the Metro reads: "The party is over Boris". The paper says the prime minister's "days in Downing Street now look numbered", though it also quotes him calling the vote "convincing and decisive" and a "very good result for politics and the country".Image caption, The PM is "clown but not out" with 40% of Tory MPs voting to axe the "joker", the Scottish Sun says.Image caption, The National says the UK is "stuck with a lame duck PM" after Johnston survived with a lower share of support in a confidence vote than former prime minister Theresa May.Image caption, The Daily Express reports that the prime minister has hailed the vote as a "renewed mandate to deliver for Britain" and vowed to "lead [his] party to victory".Image caption, The Daily Record quotes Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale as saying Boris Johnson could be out of his job by the end of autumn. The paper calls for MPs to "get Borexit done".Image caption, The vote was a "body blow", according to the Press and Journal, which quotes Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross as saying after listening to people in Moray he "cannot in good faith support Boris Johnston".Image caption, The front page of the Daily Star features a picture of the prime minister with an added Pinocchio nose. The paper says that "big fibber Bozo Johnson is clinging to power after surviving an embarrassing vote of no confidence" and that he has survived "to lie another day".Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with a report on a thief who was "playing a game of Glaswegian Cluedo" as he broke into various properties using items such as bolt cutters and a spanner to gain entry.Image caption, Tributes to Fraserburgh Boys' Brigade bandmaster Duncan Leel, who died suddenly at the age of 40, make the front page of the Evening Express.Image caption, The Courier reports on a St Johnston fan being fined £3,000 for his role in riots by a group at the club's McDiarmid Park.Image caption, Promises to remove a controversial bus lane make the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with the death of a 47-year-old woman at a block of flats on Benvie Road in Dundee.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.