ScotRail advises fans to leave Scotland game early
- Published
Fans travelling to the Scotland v Armenia game by rail will have to leave early to make the last train home.
ScotRail has urged those heading to Hampden Park for the Nations League match on Wednesday to consider their travel options due to reduced services.
An emergency timetable remains in place in an ongoing row over pay.
Kick-off is at 19:45 but the last train of the night from the national stadium's closest station leaves before the final whistle.
ScotRail said there would be very limited journey opportunities departing from Glasgow Central and Glasgow Queen Street after the match, with no trains on most routes out of the city centre.
The last service from Mount Florida, Hampden Park's nearest station, back to Glasgow Central will leave before the game ends.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail's head of customer operations, said the operator was "doing all we can to help football fans head to Hampden and cheer on the national team".
But he warned: "Customers should be aware that the last trains of the night will depart Mount Florida before the final whistle, so we urge fans to plan ahead and consider their travel options."
The operator will be adding extra carriages to as many trains as possible from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida before the game.
Some 700 services have been cut from the ScotRail timetable as a pay dispute rumbles on, with members of the Aslef union refusing to work on rest days as a result.
Talks aimed at ending the dispute between Scotland's rail provider and train drivers will resume on Thursday, the union has said.
The union previously agreed an offer from ScotRail, but it was later rejected by the executive committee.
More talks were held on Monday, before being adjourned within a matter of hours, but ScotRail deemed the discussions to be "constructive".
ScotRail encouraged fans to get to the ground as early as possible as trains would be busy, with the turnstiles at Hampden Park opening at 18:00.
The operator also urged people to buy tickets ahead of time and said queueing systems would be in place at Glasgow Central before the game.
Fans travelling to Scotland v Ukraine a week ago faced a similar predicament.
However, ScotRail did add extra services on the day of the match to take fans to local areas and some further-away destinations such as Edinburgh, Stirling and Ayr.