Council workers to vote on strike to shut Scotland's schools
- Published
Council workers across Scotland are being balloted for a strike over pay that could shut schools and nurseries after the summer break.
Thousands of local authority staff will be asked to consider industrial action.
The Unison and GMB unions said they were urging members vote to strike after Finance Minister Kate Forbes refused an offer of "last-ditch talks".
The ballot of workers from schools, nurseries and cleansing teams will take seven weeks and close on 26 July.
The unions called for a summit with Ms Forbes and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to avert the strikes.
Ms Forbes wrote to Unison on Thursday and said "it would not be appropriate to interfere in these negotiations, given their devolved nature" and "respectfully declined" a meeting proposed by Cosla, the local authority body.
There could be school closures and "waste piling up in the streets" as a result of strike action if workers do not get a pay increase of more than the "miserly" 2% already offered, the unions said.
A Unison spokesperson said they would ballot 25,000 members and intended to "shut schools across Scotland when children return after the school summer break" in August.
Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland's head of local government, said: "With inflation at a 40-year high, this goes nowhere near compensating them for the cost of living crisis or the loss in the value of their pay following real-terms pay cuts over a decade of austerity.
"This comes on the back of the Scottish government announcing cuts to public services that Margaret Thatcher would be proud of in their recent spending review."
'Keep society running'
She added: "The fact they will not sit down with Cosla and the trade unions to try and find a solution is a kick in the teeth to all local government workers.
"They have forgotten already who was educating our children, cleaning our communities, caring for our vulnerable and burying our dead throughout the pandemic. Local government workers keep society running."
On Thursday, GMB Scotland senior organiser Keir Greenaway congratulated Aslef on its deal with the nationalised train operator ScotRail.
He said: "[These] developments certainly demonstrate the paltry 2% offer currently on the table from Cosla, a figure worth less than a tenner a week extra for staff earning under £25,000 a year, is neither credible nor acceptable.
"It's clear the only language our political leaders understand is action. That's why we are recommending our members vote yes for strikes in our local government ballot."