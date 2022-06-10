Scotland's papers: 'Show trial' sentences and backlash over rail pay

Scotland's papers: 'Show trial' sentences and backlash over rail payPublished1 minute agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The death sentence given to two British men, who were captured while fighting for Ukraine, by a Russian proxy court in eastern Ukraine dominates the front pages. The Telegraph notes the UK has criticised the verdict with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss condemning the "sham judgment" after what the paper calls a "three-day show trial held behind closed doors".Image caption, "Putin's pawns" headlines the Metro, featuring a similar image of the Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner in a courtroom cage. The paper says Mr Aslin told reporters he wishes "it could be different but God will be the one who judges me when the time comes".Image caption, The i also leads with the two Britons sentenced to death in a "show trial". The paper reports the families of Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner insist they were long-serving members of the Ukrainian military and not mercenaries. It adds there is "diplomatic outcry" over breach of Geneva Convention in the caseImage caption, "UK outrage as two Brits face firing squad" headlines the Scottish Daily Mail. The newspaper notes a third man, Brahim Saaudun from Morocco, was convicted alongside them for so-called crimes of being mercenaries, attempting to seize power and conducting terrorist activities.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express carries the news that both the British government and Ukraine's top prosecutor have said the sentences breach the Geneva Convention.Image caption, Ministers are facing serious backlash from public sector workers after agreeing a "breakthrough" 5% pay deal to train drivers which could end a row which has led to major cuts to nationalised ScotRail services, reports The Herald.Image caption, The Times Scotland leads with the news that unions representing public sector staff including local government workers and teachers, who have been offered between 2% and 2.2%, are preparing to fight for the same treatment as train drivers - despite huge cuts in public spending - with school closures already being threatened.Image caption, Hundreds of daily ScotRail services could remain cancelled for more than a month despite negotiators for train drivers' union Aslef recommending acceptance of an improved 5% pay offer in a major breakthrough, reports The Scotsman.Image caption, A document outlining a vision for an independent Scotland will be published early next week, according The National. The paper says the document is expected to be the first in a series compiled by the team of civil servants working on a "detailed prospectus" for independence.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports on an ambitious plan to create 30,000 jobs across the north east. Partners have called for governments in Holyrood and Westminster to back its proposal to create a "green freeport" in Aberdeen and Peterhead.Image caption, Plans are being put in place by Perth and Kinross Council to help almost 300 Ukrainian refugees begin a new life in the area, says The Courier. The paper says language support has been expanded in schools and property and disclosure checks are being carried out to ensure hosting arrangements are appropriate for 288 refugees.Image caption, The Scottish Sun splashes with the same image of Prince William, comparing him to his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales. The paper reports the duke was inspired by his mother who made undercover visits to help the homeless, and notes he even outsold a veteran seller of the magazine.Image caption, The mother of a victim of serial sex attacker Alexander Thomson, 42, claims he "effectively killed her" and should "rot in jail" for life, reports the Daily Record. The paper says Bernie Laing, 30, died from an accidental drugs overdose after Thomson subjected her to multiple rapes and physical torture. Bernie's mother Margaret said her daughter was haunted by Thomson's brutality and that she was "destroyed" after a relationship that lasted just 12 weeks.Image caption, A rapist has pled guilty to attacking an 18-year-old woman after being on the run for eight years, according to the Evening Express. The paper says Remus Covaciu, 27, admitted attacking the teenager outside a club in Aberdeen on 19 January 2013. A European Arrest Warrant was granted in July 2020 and Covaciu, a Romanian national, was extradited from France to Scotland in April 2021. .Image caption, Edinburgh Evening News reports that calls have been made to clean up graffiti in Edinburgh which is said to be leaving the city centre in an "absolute mess". The paper says residents and business owners have called on the council and business chiefs to tackle graffiti which has escalated in recent weeks, mainly on boarded-up shops from the former Jenners along to the Woollen Mill at the West End.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland leads on the apparent suggestion by the boss of Wizz Air that too many pilots were refusing to fly due to fatigue. The paper poses the question "what could possibly go wrong?" with a mock-up of a sleeping pilot at 35,000 feet.Image caption, Dundee paedophile Gordon Fraser, 79, has died behind bars, a year after being jailed for historical sex attacks on two children, says the Evening Telegraph. The paper says Fraser was imprisoned for seven years after being found guilty by a jury last October of sexually abusing a schoolboy and his stepsister.