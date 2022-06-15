Rail strike to halt 95% of ScotRail train services
ScotRail says it will have to cancel more than 95% of its usual services when a UK-wide strike by signal workers takes place next week.
Members of the RMT union working for Network Rail are due to take action next Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
ScotRail estimates it will only be able to run about 100 services on those days on five routes in the central belt.
The train operator would usually operate 2,150 services on its full timetable.
It is currently running a reduced timetable of about 1,500 services due to a separate pay dispute with the drivers' union Aslef.
On the strike days, ScotRail will only run trains on these routes:
- Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk High
- Edinburgh to Bathgate
- Glasgow to Hamilton/Larkhall
- Glasgow to Lanark
- Edinburgh to Glasgow via Shotts
Other operators will also run some trains on the east coast and west coast mainlines.
Rail lines will only be open between 07:30 and 18:30 on the strike days.
ScotRail's service delivery director David Simpson said: "Customers should expect significant disruption to services next week, including on the days between strike action.
"On the five routes where we are able to operate a very limited service on strike days, we're advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to."
RMT members from Network Rail Scotland and cross-border train operators LNER, CrossCounty, Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express are due to take part in the industrial action.
Although ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper staff are not participating in the strike, their services will also be disrupted.
Network Rail Scotland's route director Liam Sumpter said: "We understand the disruption this strike will cause and apologise to passengers for the impact on their journeys.
"We are continuing talks with our trade unions to seek a compromise that would avoid this damaging strike action."
The RMT has said it is open to meaningful negotiations, and that its members have been subject to pay freezes, threats to jobs and attacks on their terms and conditions.
The action is separate to the dispute between ScotRail and the Aslef union, which has seen hundreds of trains cancelled each day after many drivers opted not to work overtime.
Some late night rail services resumed after a breakthrough in pay talks last week.
Aslef says it is now recommending that its members accept the deal on the table. Results of the ballot should be known on 11 July.