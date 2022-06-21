Former Aberdeen player accused of assaulting Dundee United fan
- Published
A former Aberdeen player has been accused of assaulting and injuring a Dundee United supporter following an away match.
Funso Ojo, 30, is alleged to have attacked Donald Dewar at Tannadice Park in November.
Mr Ojo, who had just played for Aberdeen against Dundee United, is alleged to have injured Mr Dewar.
His case was continued without plea until a hearing at Dundee's Justice of the Peace Court next month.
Mr Ojo is alleged to have pushed Mr Dewar repeatedly, knocked off his glasses, and punched him to the head.
At the time of the alleged incident, Aberdeen FC issued a statement confirming they were assisting the police with their inquiries.
The midfielder joined Aberdeen in 2019 in a £125,000 deal from Scunthorpe United.
He left the Pittodrie club at the end of last season after his contract was not renewed.