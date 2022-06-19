Scotland's papers: Children's home profit and legal system 'on brink'Published33 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Sunday Post leads with an investigation into the cost of care from private companies. It says that private firm running children's homes in Scotland are making £28,000 profit for every child they look after. The paper reports that almost two-thirds of the country's children's homes are run by commercial firms and experts warn of a "dysfunctional market" in care.Image caption, An exclusive in The Herald claims Scotland's justice system is "on the brink of collapse" due to an ongoing dispute over legal aid. A major criminal defence lawyer firm tells the paper that the entire system is "in imminent danger" because of an impasse on legal aid payments which has led to a mass boycott of the duty solicitor scheme. The Scottish Solicitors Bar Association have hit out at a failure of direct engagement with ministers after refusing certain domestic abuse cases in a payments dispute last month.Image caption, According to The Sunday Telegraph, some of the country's biggest trade unions have been accused of bribing workers to go on strike by the business secretary. It is claimed that unions have doubled daily payments to those who take part in industrial action. The paper says the tax-free payments are being offered by several unions threatening strikes this summer, but the unions maintain the cash is to compensate workers who lose pay when they take industrial action.Image caption, The Mail on Sunday claims some patients have been forced to wait up to 40 hours in Scottish A&E departments. The paper says there are concerns that long delays are "putting lives at risk". The paper details the latest waiting time figures for specific health boards, saying that NHS Ayrshire and Arran had the longest waiting time, with one patient in the emergency department for 39 hours and 41 minutes.Image caption, The Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with calls for Westminster SNP leader Ian Blackford to resign after showing support for an MP who was suspended for sexual misconduct. The report says a secret recording showed Mr Blackford offering "absolute full support" to Patrick Grady, who was found to have made unwanted sexual advances to a 19-year-old.Image caption, A second independence referendum is the topic on the front page of the Sunday Times. The paper says Nicola Sturgeon is preparing to hold a "consultative referendum" next year in an attempt to bypass the UK government. It reports that with Boris Johnson intent on blocking another vote, Ms Sturgeon could avoid a legal challenge by putting the question to the Scottish people in a different way.Image caption, The Scotland on Sunday leads with a legal expert who says the chances of the Scottish government winning a court battle over a second referendum are "quite slim" due to the UK Supreme Court becoming "conservative in its constitutional jurisprudence". It goes on to report that Nicola Sturgeon has accused opposition parties of "running" from a debate on Scotland's future.Image caption, The National leads with the same "running scared" comments from Nicola Sturgeon. She says the Tories and Labour prefer to engage in the "politics of deflection" because they can see how "threadbare" the case for Westminster rule over Scotland has become.Image caption, The Sunday Mail attacks Nicola Sturgeon and Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie over free school meals, calling them "meal stealers". It said the two politicians failed to turn up for a vote on free school meals which would have ensured every pupil at primary and secondary schools had access to a meal if they wanted one, instead attending the launch of a campaign for a second independence referendum.Image caption, The Scottish Sunday Express announces that "it is time to take control of our borders". It quotes UK Attorney General Suella Braverman saying the British people, rather than European judges, must "decide who can and cannot stay in our country". The comment refers to action by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) which effectively grounded the government's first asylum removal flight to Rwanda earlier this week.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.