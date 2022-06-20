Queen's Baton Relay travels across Scotland

Mary Clapperton at New Cumnock swimming pool in AyrshireGetty Images
Mary Clapperton is among the baton bearers in Scotland

The Queen's Baton Relay is making its journey through Scotland ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The baton, carrying a message from the Queen, is in Scotland for five days.

It made its first stop in Inverness on Saturday, followed by visits to Arran, New Cumnock, Glasgow, Bo'ness, Edinburgh, the Borders and Dumfries.

The baton will then be carried around Northern Ireland, Wales and England, finishing at the Birmingham 2022 opening ceremony on 28 July.

Ailsa Polworth carried the baton at the Inverness Tennis and Squash club on Saturday
The baton was taken from Claonaig to Lochranza on Arran by ferry on Sunday
Seven-year-old Harrison Shaw and his four-year-old sister Harper with the baton at the Lochranza Distillery
Former Scottish First Minister Lord McConnell handed the baton to badminton player Eleanor O'Donnell on Brodick beach on Arran
Mary Clapperton with some local swimmers at New Cumnock pool on Monday
Erin Guild - who was born with cystinosis and has raised money and awareness for the Cystinosis Foundation UK charity - at Dumfries House near Cumnock

