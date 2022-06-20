Queen's Baton Relay travels across Scotland
- Published
The Queen's Baton Relay is making its journey through Scotland ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The baton, carrying a message from the Queen, is in Scotland for five days.
It made its first stop in Inverness on Saturday, followed by visits to Arran, New Cumnock, Glasgow, Bo'ness, Edinburgh, the Borders and Dumfries.
The baton will then be carried around Northern Ireland, Wales and England, finishing at the Birmingham 2022 opening ceremony on 28 July.