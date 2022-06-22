Queen hopes to make annual trip to Scotland
The Queen is hoping to make her annual trip to Scotland to spend a week at her official residence in Edinburgh, Buckingham Palace has said.
However, a spokesman said that a decision on whether the visit goes ahead will be taken closer to the time.
The monarch plans to be in residence at the Palace of Holyroodhouse between 27 June and 1 July.
Other members of the Royal Family will travel to Scotland at the same time to carry out official engagements.
The events during Holyrood Week, which is also known as Royal Week, include the Ceremony of the Keys, which takes place on the forecourt of Holyroodhouse.
During the ceremony the monarch is symbolically offered the keys to the city by the Lord Provost.
Tradition dictates that she then returns them, entrusting their safekeeping to Edinburgh's elected officials.
It has not been confirmed whether the Queen or another member of the royal family will take part in the ceremony this year.
During the week Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will host a garden party at Holyroodhouse to recognise people who have made positive contributions to communities across Scotland.
Other events planned during the week include a celebration for Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders and the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral.
The Queen, who has mobility problems, has been taking on fewer official duties recently, with family members taking a more prominent role.
Celebrations took place earlier this month to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.