Team Scotland Commonwealth Games parade outfit revealed

Sarah McPhail, Ross Beattie, Cassie Wild-Richards, Cameron MainMBP for Team Scotland
Sarah MacPhail, Ross Beattie, Cassie Wild-Richards and Cameron Main will wear the Team Scotland uniform to the opening ceremony

With just over 30 days to go, Team Scotland has revealed its Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony outfit.

The kit will be worn on 28 July as the teams are introduced at the flagship event in Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.

Some confirmed members of Team Scotland modelled the outfits for the first time at the team's pre-Games preparation camp in Glasgow.

MBP for Team Scotland
Cameron Main from Elgin will represent Team Scotland in the triathlon
MBP for Team Scotland
Christelle Lemofack is one of Scotland's five-strong wrestling team for the Commonwealth Games

Both men's and women's outfits have been designed by Scottish fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie.

They feature a scaled-up bespoke tartan design with colours synonymous with both Team Scotland and Birmingham 2022.

The tartan was woven by the Lochcarron Mill in Selkirk, with all other components manufactured locally, using traditional methods where possible.

MBP for Team Scotland
Swimmer Ross Murdoch was a star for Scotland at the 2014 Games after winning gold and bronze at his home Games in Glasgow and will be hoping to repeat his success in Birmingham

Swimmer Ross Murdoch said: "I love the outfit!

"This is my third Commonwealth Games with Team Scotland and it's always a proud moment to receive the kilt - it puts an extra spring in your step when you are representing the country wearing it.

"There's been a real buzz around team camp today - everyone is excited to get down to Birmingham and compete in what is close to a home Games for us."

Para-athletics wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn said: "The design is stunning.

"Opening ceremonies are special nights for athletes, and it feels like a lot of time and attention has gone into making sure we are looking the part going out for the parade.

"There are a lot of nice touches and detail across the design, and I can't wait for that moment at the opening ceremony when we all go out together wearing the outfit."

MBP for Team Scotland
The designer Siobhan Mackenzie played with the scale of the tartan
MBP for Team Scotland
Attention to the little details was also a theme of the design, with contrasting threads and buttons

Designer Siobhan Mackenzie said: "It's such an honour to be involved in the design of the outfits.

"We consulted with the committee and athletes' panel to make sure it was something they were going to be happy in, and we've been delighted with the reaction we've had from the athletes so far.

"I played around with the scale of the tartan, which is the main aesthetic feature of the final pieces, and the devil's always in the detail, with little touchers across - buckles, buttons, linings and stitching colour.

"It's a contemporary take on tradition and, importantly, is made in Scotland using traditional methods."

"It's such an honour to be involved in the design of the outfits - I really can't wait to see the athletes emerge into the stadium wearing them."

MBP for Team Scotland
Wheelchair racer Melanie Wood modelled the new design
MBP for Team Scotland
The women competitors have their own little details in the final design

Team Scotland Chef de Mission Elinor Middlemiss said: "It is great to finally see the final designs come to life.

"Planning for the parade outfits started a couple of years ago and went through a number of stages, including great input from our athlete's panel.

"I hope our athletes will take great pride in wearing it at the opening ceremony."

MBP for Team Scotland
Para-athletics wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn loved the outfit and said it would make the athletes feel great on such a special night
MBP for Team Scotland
Edinburgh diver Ross Beattie looked the part in his tartan waistcoat
MBP for Team Scotland
Ross Murdoch, Ross Beattie and Cameron Main will march out at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham

All pictures subject to copyright.

More on this story

Related Topics