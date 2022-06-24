St Ann's woman dies five days after fall from moving car
A woman has died five days after being found seriously injured on a road in Dumfries and Galloway.
Michelle Martin, 48, was discovered on the A701 in St Ann's on Saturday 18 June. Detectives believe she fell from a moving vehicle at about 01:45.
Emergency services took Ms Martin, of Moffat, to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.
But a Police Scotland spokeswoman said she died in hospital on Thursday from her injuries.
Det Insp Graeme Robertson said: "Our thoughts are with Michelle's family and friends at this difficult time.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone with information, who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch."