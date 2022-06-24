Covid in Scotland: One in 20 had the virus last week
- Published
Scotland saw the largest increase in Covid cases in the UK last week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
It estimates about 250,700 people - one in 20 - had the virus in the week ending 17 June.
That is an increase on the previous week when about 176,900, or one in 30 people, had Covid.
One in 40 people in England had the virus, one in 45 in Wales and one in 30 in Northern Ireland last week.
The ONS said the increase in the number of people testing positive was likely being driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.
It follows data published by Public Health Scotland earlier this week which reported a 30% jump in infections in the week ending 19 June.
Wastewater testing is also suggesting increasing levels of the virus circulating in the community.
And hospitals are reporting a rising number of Covid-positive patients, with 931 recorded on Monday - up from less than 600 at the end of May.
However, the figure is still much lower than those recorded in the spring, when there were upwards of 2,000 patients with Covid in Scotland's hospitals.
