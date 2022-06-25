Armed Forces Day events return to Scotland after two years

Armed Forced Day parade EdinburghPoppy Scotland
Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and Royal Air Force Central Scotland Pipes and Drums led a parade along George Street in Edinburgh

Events have taken place across Scotland to mark Armed Forces Day for the first time in two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of people lined the streets for the events to honour the armed forces, veterans and their families.

In Edinburgh, the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and Royal Air Force Central Scotland Pipes and Drums led a parade along George Street

The city's events were organised by Legion Scotland and the city council.

Events were also held in other parts of the country, including Aberdeen, Perth and Glasgow with a mix of parades, flypasts and flag-raising ceremonies.

PPA
Veterans took part in an event in Perth
Poppy Scotland
Members of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families attended the celebrations
Poppy Scotland
It was the first time the events were held since before the Covid-19 pandemic
Poppy Scotland
Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch the parades
Poppy Scotland

