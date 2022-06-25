Armed Forces Day events return to Scotland after two years
Events have taken place across Scotland to mark Armed Forces Day for the first time in two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hundreds of people lined the streets for the events to honour the armed forces, veterans and their families.
In Edinburgh, the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and Royal Air Force Central Scotland Pipes and Drums led a parade along George Street
The city's events were organised by Legion Scotland and the city council.
Events were also held in other parts of the country, including Aberdeen, Perth and Glasgow with a mix of parades, flypasts and flag-raising ceremonies.
