Queen in Edinburgh for Royal week in Scotland
The Queen has arrived in Edinburgh with members of her family for the start of a week of royal events in Scotland.
She was joined by her youngest son, Edward, and his wife, Sophie, for a traditional ceremony opening the Royal Family's Holyrood week.
The 96-year-old has mobility issues and the decision to travel to Edinburgh was only confirmed on Monday morning.
She has cut back on engagements recently and was last seen in public during the Platinum Jubilee.
Following her arrival in Edinburgh, the Queen is expected to be in residence at the Palace of Holyroodhouse until 1 July.
The Ceremony of the Keys, which takes place on the forecourt of the palace, marks the beginning of Royal week in Scotland.
The monarch is symbolically offered the keys to the city by the Lord Provost.
But tradition dictates that she then returns them, entrusting their safekeeping to Edinburgh's elected officials.
The traditional highlights of Royal week include a garden party at Holyroodhouse, the Queen's official residence in Edinburgh.
However, it was confirmed in May that she will not take part this year.
Instead the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, Prince Edward and Sophie will host the party on Wednesday to recognise people who have made positive contributions to communities across Scotland.
Other events include a reception for gold Duke of Edinburgh award winners, hosted by Prince Edward at Holyroodhouse.
Last October, the monarch spent a night in hospital and for three months was under doctors' orders to only carry out light duties, missing a number of prominent events.
During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, she pledged to continue to serve the country "to the best of my ability supported by my family".
Meanwhile, Prince Charles has followed in the footsteps of his father to become a patron of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.
The Duke of Edinburgh served as patron of the College for 66 years, from 1954 onwards.
The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh said it was a "privilege" to welcome Charles, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, as its new patron.