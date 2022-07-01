Your pictures of Scotland: 24 June - 1 July

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 24 June and 1 July.

Robbie Cumming
Will, Stewart and Casper passing The Great Prow of Bla Bheinn en route to the summit in Skye recently. Robbie Cumming, who took the picture, said: "The conditions made for an atmospheric and eerie traverse."
Sylvia Thomassen
Horsing around: Sylvia Thomassen took this picture of a winning team at The Royal Highland Show.
Morris Macleod
Dearie me! Morris Macleod said he invited this stag in when it appeared close to his garden fence but it declined.
Andrew Maclean
Snake charmer: Andrew Maclean took this picture of an adder enjoying the sun in Glen Derry in the Cairngorms.
John Johnstone
A bit wooden: Carving celebrating Moffat's status as Scotland's Eagle Town. This was installed outside Moffat's Town Hall. Photograph by John Johnstone.
Emily Wilson
Emily Wilson saw this baby seagull having its first explore in Montrose.
Sue McKellar
Sue McKellar took this photograph of the beach at Plockton.
Tony Marsh
Tony Marsh captured this incredible picture at Foxlake in Dunbar, which celebrates its 10th birthday this month.
Andrew Heaney
Andrew Heaney said he took this picture of a starling in his garden in Laurieston, Dumfries and Galloway.
Sandra Griffin
Sandra Griffin found this charming little book box just off the Fife coastal path near Dalgety Bay.
Annie Melvin
Annie Melvin said someone put a Pride scarf on the statue of Greyfriars Bobby in Edinburgh.
Violet Raven
Violet Raven took this picture of a stag in Uig, Isle of Lewis.
Ally Maciver
Ally Maciver said he has watched the crows at his house in Inverurie over the last three years. This is this year's chick, Puck, getting his breakfast delivered from his mum Sheryl.
Tina Jack
Tina Jack said this is her favourite view in the Cairngorms - Loch A'an taken from the Feith Buidhe where it drops down to the Loch A'an basin.
Chris Oliver
Chris Oliver said sailing into Lochinver on The Swan LK243 caught spectacular views of Suilven and Stac Pollaidh.
Charles Colliar
Charles Colliar took this photo of a red squirrel in its new home in Delnies wood near Nairn.
Catriona Gourley
Catriona Gourley snapped her brother Iain relaxing in his garden in Uist. He said it took so much effort to make his wild garden appear effortless.
Kenny Scott
Kenny Scott took this photo inside the wreck of one of two World War Two midget submarines on the beach at Aberlady bay.
Ray Thomson
Eagle-eyed: Ray Thomson captured this white-tailed eagle on the Isle of Mull.
Callum MacDougall
Callum MacDougall took this picture of a man fighting a wild fire in Gleneagles.
Tamus Whyte
Tamus Whyte took this photo at the Bon Accord Steam Festival 50th Jubilee at Castle Fraser in Sauchen, Aberdeenshire - on the trailer is Mark Sawkins and the driver is his father.
Andy Gray
Bute-iful: Andy Gray loved his cycle around the Isle of Bute.
Debbie Neilson
Debbie Neilson said Iona was looking "absolutely gorgeous".
Duncan Murdoch
Fluffy fledglings: Duncan Murdoch said there are four young kestrels living in a tree at the back of his house in Invergowrie.
Stuart Burgess
Stuart Burgess loved the view from his living room window in South Queensferry at sunset.
Judith King
Judith King said she took this picture at sunset of Castle Stalker from Port Appin, Argyll.
Francis Richards
Francis Richards described the rape fields at Rothienorman as just stunning.
Judith Sanford
Gateway to Paradise: Judith Sanford said Vatersay Beach in the Outer Hebrides was incredible.
Jude Rowan
Any fin is possible: Jude Rowan said this Portobello fishmonger in Edinburgh showed her the process of curing haddock fillets.
Reg Connon
Reg Connon took this picture of Pennan just after sunset.
Jim G Murdoch
Jim G Murdoch took this photo of Kathakali, an Indian dancer at The Mela in Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow.
Joyce Grieves
Joyce Grieves took this action shot of mallard ducks at Gaddon Loch, Collessie, in Fife.
Mandy Rimmer
Mandy Rimmer said this seal looked like it was offering her a huge hug at Lower Largo beach.
Ross Miller
Open wide: Ross Miller, from Duns, saw a family of baby swallows lined up on a gutter, eagerly awaiting the return of a food-bearing parent.
Steven Neish
"A splash of colour on Shiprow as Aberdeen Inspired and the ADHD Foundation launch their Umbrella Project," says Steven Neish.
Claire Woodward-Nutt
Claire Woodward-Nutt came across this vibrant street art on Dumbarton Road in Partick.
David Lindsay
"Leaving an island always leaves regrets in the wake," says David Lindsay of this photo of coming home from Arran.

