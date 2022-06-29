Scottish ministers pledge £65m to Ukraine war effort
- Published
The Scottish government has pledged £65m to the war effort in Ukraine.
The contribution will make up part of the £1bn funding the UK government is providing to the Ukrainian military.
It will be used to help provide state of the art equipment including air defence systems and vital kit for soldiers.
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the money would help in the fight against Russian aggression.
The Scottish government has previously sent £4m in financial aid to Ukraine for humanitarian assistance and a further £3m for medical supplies.
However, with foreign affairs reserved to Westminster, it is highly unusual for Scotland to contribute to UK government spending in this way, and ministers were keen to stress the exceptional circumstances.
Ms Forbes said "Scotland stands for democracy, human rights and the rule of law at home and abroad.
"We have become a place of refuge and sanctuary for displaced people from Ukraine, and have done all we can to get help those fleeing the country to escape the violence.
"This further funding is to assist Ukrainian armed forces to fight Russian aggression and the unspeakable brutality being perpetrated.
"We have agreed to providing funding on this occasion given the clear need to maximise the international effort to support Ukraine.
"However, we are clear that this must not be seen as any kind of precedent which leads to devolved budgets being used to help pay for clearly reserved policy areas."
War in Ukraine: More coverage
- KLITSCHKO: 'Russians dying for Putin’s ambitions'
- WEAPONS: Inside the room where Ukraine orders arms
- BABUSHKA Z: The real identity of Russia's propaganda icon
- READ MORE: Full coverage of the crisis