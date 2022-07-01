Covid in Scotland: One in 18 people had virus last week
Scotland again saw a rise in Covid cases last week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
It estimates about 288,200 people - one in 18 - had the virus in the week ending 24 June.
That is an increase on the previous week when about 250,700, or one in 20 people, had the virus.
The latest ONS Infection Survey data for Scotland compares with one in 30 for England and Wales and one in 25 for Northern Ireland.
It said the increase in the number of people testing positive was likely being driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.
They are not thought to be more lethal than any other form of Covid but they do appear to be spreading more quickly.
On Wednesday, the latest Public Health Scotland weekly Covid-19 statistical report said there were 14,500 reported virus cases last week.
That was down slightly on the previous seven days when 15,541 virus cases were reported.
But the latest figures, for week ending 26 June, show the average number of patients in hospital with Covid rose by 32% to 1,148.
Holyrood's Covid-19 Recovery Committee was told on Thursday that the recent spike in virus cases had left public health officials "concerned, but not panicking".
National clinical director Prof Jason Leitch told MSPs that the spike was not unexpected.
He said the public should consider making use of previous preventative measures.
Prof Leitch added: "Our advice remains pretty much the same, but you can tell our tone has changed in the last few weeks.
"It's about staying off if you're sick, whether that's college or work or school, certainly reintroducing or thinking about face coverings, handwashing, surfaces - all of those anti-viral things - and, of course, the key intervention remains vaccination.
"If you haven't come, or you're due a booster, if you think you've missed one, we want to see you.
"Those are the key interventions. We're concerned, but not panicking."