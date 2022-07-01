Colin McRae: Three generations of family in track tribute
By Mark Mackay
BBC Scotland
- Published
Three generations of one of Scottish motorsport's most renowned families will be in action at Knockhill racetrack this weekend in one of the biggest-ever tributes to legendary champion Colin McRae.
McRae, the 1995 World Rally Champion, died 15 years ago when a helicopter he was piloting crashed near his Lanark home, also killing his five-year-old son Johnny, and family friends Ben Porcelli, six, and 37-year-old Graeme Duncan.
The flamboyant, fearless driver - known for his motto "if in doubt, flat out" - was just 39.
He came from an acclaimed motorsport family, with his 78-year-old dad Jimmy being a British champion five times in the 1980s and younger brother Alister, now 51, also competing at the highest level.
Joining them for the McRae Rally Challenge at the Fife racetrack is Alister's 18-year-old son Max, who is just starting to forge a career in rallying.
Colin McRae's daughter Hollie told BBC Scotland's The Nine her dad would be proud to see three generations of the family competing on the track in Scotland for the first time.
"I think it is something that has been a long time coming," she said.
"I was asked on a few occasions if I would be the third generation but I think that opportunity has passed and I'll leave it to Max."
Max was born in Scotland but has been living in Perth, western Australia, where his father moved when he was five.
His grandfather Jimmy says he was a schoolboy champion in go-karts and they could see his potential very early on.
"Right from the very start we knew it was in his genes," he said.
Last week, Max made his European competitive debut at the three-day Donegal International Rally.
The teenager said he discovered more about himself than during all of his previous competitive appearances combined.
His grandad Jimmy said he went to Donegal with his grandson and the worries he had experienced with his sons came back.
"The old butterflies were back again which I remember from seeing Colin and Alister," he said.
The tribute event at Knockhill, which will include a host of top rallying names, was originally arranged to celebrate 25 years since Colin McRae became the first British driver to win the World Rally Championship but it was postponed because of the Covid pandemic.
Max McRae says the delay has allowed him to develop as a driver and he is now aiming to emulate the success of his uncle.
"He is one of the most popular and well-known rally drivers in history so it is very special seeing all the videos of him posted constantly every day.
"He was definitely an inspiration for me growing up and definitely a hero of mine."