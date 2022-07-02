Scotland's papers: Holiday 'chaos' and new claims put pressure on PM

Image caption,

Some of the Scottish editions cover the pressure faced by the prime minister to suspend MP Chris Pincher from the Conservative party after senior Tory MPs and opposition parties said his position was untenable. Downing Street had earlier suggested the PM considered the matter closed after Mr Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip. Mr Pincher will face an investigation by a parliament watchdog after one of the men made a formal allegation, the Times reports. According to the paper, the PM was alerted to the complaint by a Tory MP who reportedly said he had witnessed the incident.