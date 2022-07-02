Scotland's papers: Holiday 'chaos' and new claims put pressure on PM

Scotland's papers: Holiday 'chaos' and new claims put pressure on PMPublished13 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Travel problems for the school summer holidays make the front pages in Scotland. The Scotsman reports that families are having to cancel holidays because of long delays in receiving passports. It writes that long queues have been forming around Scotland's only passport centre in Glasgow.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph warns of further "holiday chaos" as airlines prepare to announce a new wave of flight cancellations next week. According to the paper, airlines using Heathrow are this weekend reworking their schedules as they need to tell officials which flights will not be running by Friday. British Airways will likely bear the brunt of the cancellations, the paper adds.Image caption, Some of the Scottish editions cover the pressure faced by the prime minister to suspend MP Chris Pincher from the Conservative party after senior Tory MPs and opposition parties said his position was untenable. Downing Street had earlier suggested the PM considered the matter closed after Mr Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip. Mr Pincher will face an investigation by a parliament watchdog after one of the men made a formal allegation, the Times reports. According to the paper, the PM was alerted to the complaint by a Tory MP who reportedly said he had witnessed the incident.Image caption, Downing Street is braced for further allegations about Mr Pincher's behaviour, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says it has spoken to an eyewitness who has detailed Mr Pincher's alleged drunken behaviour on Wednesday at London's Carlton Club.Image caption, The i weekend says Boris Johnson is facing a "backlash" for, the paper says, "trying to protect" the former deputy chief whip following allegations he groped two men in a private members' club. A senior Tory has told the paper: "The PM's (initial) refusal to strip the whip will galvanise efforts to oust him."Image caption, The pressure on hospitals as Covid cases increase for the fourth week in a row is The Herald's lead storyt. It reports that one in 18 people had the virus in Scotland, the highest infection rate in the UK.Image caption, Calls for parties to unite to campaign for independence is the lead story for The National. It reports that SNP MP Joanna Cherry has called for an alliance in a UK election to prevent rival Yes candidates competing against each other.Image caption, The Daily Express writes that the Prime Minister has a "revolutionary plan" for family mortgages, where a 50-year loan could be be used to buy a dream home. The idea of the intergenerational debt has been given Boris Johnson's backing, the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Record carries an interview with a woman who has told the paper she wishes she had reported Soham murderer Ian Huntley when he had sex with her at the age of 15. Huntley was convicted in 2003 of murdering 10-year-old schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports that actor Hugo Speer has been fired from his role in the Disney remake of The Full Monty for allegedly inviting a woman working on the set into his trailer while he was naked.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with an 84-year-old woman who was left 15 hours to see a doctor after being taken to hospital with dangerously high blood pressure.Image caption, The Weekend Telegraph reports on a drunk man who "spread fear" in the city centre with a chainsaw.Image caption, Serial rapist John Todd has been jailed for almost six years, The Courier reports. He was convicted of violent attacks on three victims between 2016 and 2021.Image caption, A five-year jail term for 23-year-old athlete from Inverness convicted of raping a woman in Glasgow makes the front page of the Press and Journal.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that Edinburgh Trams has justified a £16,000 extra payment to boss Lea Harrison, who has recently had a £25,00 pay rise, saying it was not a bonus but an "incentivisation payment"Image caption, A police raid that went from "ashes to bashes" makes the front page of the Evening Express. It reports that a man attacked officers after they tipped his father's remains from an urn on to the floor during a drug search.Image caption, And a giant pigeon superimposed on top of a photo of the world from space dominates the front of the Daily Star as the paper reports that a bird heading home to Gateshead was found 4,000 miles away in Alabama. Bob the racing pigeon set off from Guernsey in the Channel Islands three weeks ago and was supposed to go home to the north east of England. Instead, an elderly man found him in his garden in Monroe County, the US, the paper reports.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.