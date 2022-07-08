Your pictures of Scotland: 1-8 July

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 1 and 8 July.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Michael Tolmie
Eagle-eyed Michael Tolmie caught this striking image during a visit to Blair Drummond Safari Park.
Steve Page
A picture of a new sculpture in Broughty Ferry carrying the names of all the lifeboats that have ever been stationed there was sent in by Steve Page.
Ian Sloan
Ian Sloan took this picture at Silverburn Festival, a "lovely wee family-friendly" event near Leven in Fife.
Andrew Heaney
"A pair of fighting jays, taken in the Galloway forest," says Andrew Heaney. "When food is scarce, they become protective of the source."
Ed Luckett
Ed Luckett saw hundreds of jellyfish washed up and stranded on Kirkcaldy beach.
Jimmy Mason
"Took this while having an early morning walk up Benarty Hill in Fife," says Jimmy Mason.
Dianne McNeish
Dianne McNeish captured The Viewcatcher Sculpture on the Great Glen Way when she joined friends Dottie and Jenny on a charity walk.
Judith Hader
Judith Hader from Germany found it "unexpectedly quiet and beautiful" at Edinburgh's national museum.
Thelma Blewitt
Castle Roy just outside Nethy Bridge with a fine field of poppies was submitted by Thelma Blewitt.
Victor Tregubov
A colourful "knitted" bench in Glasgow's Botanic Gardens from Victor Tregubov.
Gillian Campbell
Rothesay Bay on the Isle of Bute from Gillian Campbell.
Mark Reynolds
A snap of the "amazing lights" in the ancient Dalhousie Castle taken by Mark Reynolds.
Derek Brown
A close-up shot of a grey heron captured by Derek Brown.
Julia Smith
A view down the stairs of the Castle of St John, Stranraer, sent in by Julia Smith.
Alana Willox
"A water lily at the Botanical Gardens in Edinburgh, just beautiful," says Alana Willox.
Gerry McGuire
Gerry McGuire sent in this image of an old pier at Carlingnose, North Queensferry. He says it was mainly used for handling mines.
Kimberley Cross
Mugdock Country Park provided a "peaceful and captivating place to run" in this image by Kimberley Cross.
Jay Cusack
Jay Cusack's reward for a hike up Criffel near Dumfries was this photograph.
PAmela Green
"One of the world's most beautiful streets, easy to see why Circus Lane in Edinburgh made the list," says Pamela Green.
Stuart MacCallum
"This is Zeus taking a break from creating rain showers on the beach at Southerness," says Stuart MacCallum.

