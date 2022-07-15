Your pictures of Scotland: 8-15 July

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 8 and 15 July.

Douglas Maclauchlan
Moon landing: "An osprey, taken near my cottage at Loch Riddon, Argyll and Bute," says Douglas Maclauchlan.
Keith Nicoll
Red alert: "A young squirrel at Eskrigg nature reserve, Lockerbie," says Keith Nicoll.
Ricky Greenhowe
Cross purpose: Saltire in the sky over Aberdeen, as spotted by Ricky Greenhowe.
Chris Shelbourn
Birds eye view: Gannets off Lerwick, courtesy of Chris Shelbourn.
Holly Parker Cameron
Flower power: "The gorgeous Dumfries House walled gardens in Ayrshire," says Holly Parker Cameron.
Sorley Johnston
Little and large: "We often get oil rig support vessels like this one sheltering near the house in Sandness, Shetland," says Sorley Johnston. "Passing in front is the relatively tiny Snolda which serves the nearby island of Papa Stour."
Glenys Norquay
A wee head turner: "I was thrilled to see this juvenile tawny owl, wide awake on a very warm afternoon, near Duddingston Loch in Edinburgh," says Glenys Norquay.
Andrew Salt
Light entertainment: "An illuminated plastic bottle display that runs between three floors next to a stairwell within the McManus Art Gallery Museum in Dundee," says Andrew Salt. "It's a very impressive art installation."
Anne Allen
Eager beavers: "I couldn't sleep, too hot, so was out the door with camera at 5am," says Anne Allen. "Thrilled to come across these beavers at River Almond."
Lee Middleton
Thistle do nicely: "A bee near my home in Dunlop, East Ayrshire, while walking our dogs," says Lee Middleton.
Peter Wilkinson
The eyes have it: "Whilst out photographing wildlife in Perthshire, this osprey glided silently straight over my head towards the loch to seek out its next meal," says Peter Wilkinson.
Neil Buchanan
A heart of stone: A view north towards Tomintoul from East Meur Gorm Craig, loved by Neil Buchanan.
Catherine Mackinnon
Getting some stick: "Fast action at Beauly shinty club," says Catherine Mackinnon. "They call it the 'clash of the ash' and it’s not for the faint-hearted."
Liz Reid
Sniffer dog: "Woody likes to smell the lovely flowers when he’s out for walkies," says Liz Reid.
Kate Arrow
Leap year: "Colin, Alasdair and Daphne having school holiday fun at Findhorn beach," says Kate Arrow.
Duncan MacRae
Ear I am: "Orkney hares in our garden," says Duncan MacRae.
Andrew Pennington
Impressive line-up: "Taken from the Cromarty Ferry, offshore wind turbine jackets stored at the Port of Nigg," says Andrew Pennington.
Tamsin Swait
Cross breed? "My two German Shorthaired Pointers in the West Highlands whilst on holiday there," says Tamsin Swait. "They look to be making the X in the Scottish flag."
Scott Pryde
A Fyne view: Looking at the loch from Old Castle Lachlan, courtesy of Scott Pryde.
Joe Buchanan-Wollaston
... and another Fyne view: "Big seal or small rock?" This is the question posed at Loch Fyne by Joe Buchanan-Wollaston.
Georgina Furrie
A dog's life: "It was a Poppy’s toys and blankets wash day," says Georgina Furrie.
Aston Phillips
A telescopic sight: "I captured this deer through my telescope on the Forvie National Nature Reserve," says Aston Phillips.
Pete Lang
Blurred lines: "The Royal Scot northbound passing through the leafy suburbs of Edinburgh," says Pete Lang.
Rosie McGeachan
Proud moment: "A peacock at Glasgow's Tollcross Park," says Rosie McGeachan. "It was amazing to see the bird in the park wandering around."
Victor Tregubov
Rocking the boat: Yachting past Bass Rock, courtesy of Victor Tregubov.
Clare Rae
Beach trails: "A stranded jellyfish on the beach in St Andrews," says Clare Rae.
Graham Farley
Go with the flow: "I took this shot of the Water of Leith during a morning walk to Dean Village," says Graham Farley.
Kirsty Maclean
Something fishy going on: "Great sunny day exploring Skipness on a day trip from Arran," says Kirsty Maclean.
Alan McIntosh
A remote location: "The official opening of the Dunfermline District Radio Car Club radio controlled car track near Cardenden," says Alan McIntosh. "We had outstanding weather."
Kirsty Forsyth
Alpaca snack: "We loved meeting the animals at Bellevue Farm at Blackwaterfoot, Arran," says Kirsty Forsyth. "The alpaca with clover was our favourite."
Morag Cordiner
Rock pool: "The disused Art Deco building at the Tarlair lido in Macduff which is about to be restored," says Morag Cordiner. And you can read more about the project here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-north-east-orkney-shetland-62065212
Jacki Gordon
Taking it on the chin: "With the sun shining, my partner and I had some mower fun," says Jacki Gordon.
Wilma Marshall
Floating an idea: "We were unsure if this ship was floating on the water or in the sunset clouds," says Wilma Marshall of this shot captured off Banff.
Lindsey Mainds
Anything but board: "I spent a lovely evening last paddle boarding at the Musselburgh Lagoons," says Lindsey Mainds.
Leigh Black
Unidentified fluffy object: "Caught this evening snap of strange almost UFO cloud shape above Kirriemuir," says Leigh Black.
Katrina Craig
Full beam: Isle of Harris looking towards Taransay, from Katrina Craig.
Ailie Surtees
Bright idea: "Lots of people sheltering from the heatwave, under the trees at TRNSMT Festival," says Ailie Surtees.
Donna Wallace
Sunning up that hill: "Sunset on Brimmond Hill, Aberdeen, overlooking Bennachie," says Donna Wallace. "This was on the evening of the super moon."
Derek Cox
Hot dog: "My 12-week-old puppy Hector on his first visit to South Queensferry on a lovely summer evening and enjoying the left overs of a vanilla ice cream," says Derek Cox.
Derek Cox
... so we had to ask if Hector enjoyed his treat, and that appears to have been a resounding yes.
Chris Kinsman
Red sky at night: "It was very brief but this sunset sky in Midlothian was stunning," says Chris Kinsman, to round off this week's impressive entries.

