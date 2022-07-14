Scotland's papers: Mordaunt's Tory poll surge and ferries repair bill

Scotland's papers: Mordaunt's Tory poll surge and ferries repair billPublished10 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Several Scottish front pages lead with Penny Mordaunt emerging as a main rival to Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest. The Metro highlights a poll of Conservative Party members which yesterday gave the trade minister a lead of 18 points in a run-off against any of her remaining rivals to replace Boris Johnson. The paper notes that it will be the wider party membership who give the final say in the contest.Image caption, The Scotsman's headline concentrates on the most recent ballot by Tory Westminster MPs which saw Rishi Sunak come out on top with 88 votes. It acknowledges the elimination of Jeremy Hunt and Nadim Zahawi and says that Ms Mordaunt has emerged as the favourite among grassroots conservatives. She polled second in the ballot with 67 votes.Image caption, "Mordaunt's surge rattles rivals" is the i's front page headline as it visualises the results of Wednesday's vote among Tory MPs. It reports that fellow contender Liz Truss is "fighting to stay in touch" with the two frontrunners and is hoping to persuade the party's right-wing MPs to unite behind her campaign to get into number 10.Image caption, The Times explores the YouGov survey of Tory members, which puts Penny Mordaunt on top and says the polling suggests Rishi Sunak would lose to every candidate still in the race when the contest moves to a postal vote of party members. The paper also reports that the prospect of the trade minister reaching the final two has led to "vitriolic briefings" by different camps. It quotes one ally of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss saying now is not the time for a prime minister who needs "stabilisers", and an ally of Ms Mordaunt's accusing her rival of pursuing a "dog-whistle, anti-woke" campaign.Image caption, Ms Mordaunt plans to lean on her military upbringing to build more support, says The Daily Telegraph, but it adds that she is set to come under fire over a lack of economic experience at Liz Truss's campaign launch event later on Thursday. The paper points out that the candidate who came second in the first round of voting in the 1997, 2001, and, 2005 Tory leadership races went on to win.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail offers Rishi Sunak a penny for his thoughts, as it reports that despite racing ahead in the first MP vote, he "still faces losing out" on becoming Prime Minister. The paper also says that Tory MPs on the right of the party were under pressure to unite behind candidate Liz Truss.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express claims the race for number 10 is "hotting up" after Penny Mordaunt "blew the race wide open" in the grassroots poll.Image caption, The Daily Record attacks the UK government, declaring the "Tories plan tax cuts while kids go hungry". It reports soaring demand for advice on food banks in Scotland. At the same time, the paper says, Conservative candidates bidding to be Prime Minister have promised tax cuts for the wealthy while saying nothing about reversing the £20 a week cut to Universal Credit.Image caption, The National reveals a 2017 interview where Tory hopeful Rishi Sunak suggested holding a Scottish independence referendum after Brexit and admitting it would be "hard" to block another ballot.Image caption, The Herald leads with a story claiming the annual cost of repairing CalMac's fleet of ferries has tripled in a decade, reaching more than £28m last year.Image caption, "The Royal correction" is The Scottish Sun's headline as it reveals the Queen's vast art collection is being "woke tested" so that it does not cause offence to anyone amid changing attitudesImage caption, Sticking with art, the Edinburgh Evening news reveals that a previously unknown self-portrait by Vincent Van Gogh has been hidden for more than a century, has been discovered by experts at the National Galleries of Scotland.Image caption, The P&J leads with claims that eaked memos show plans to dual the A96 between Inverness and Nairn could be axed. It says the difficult decision may have to be made by the Scottish government due to "extremely constrained" budgets.Image caption, The Evening Express reports on "hard-won justice" after a 66-year-old man was convicted of offences against underage girls.Image caption, GMB union convenor Chris Mitchell apologises in the Glasgow Times after a "foul-mouthed" video message urging members to vote to reject a pay offer.Image source, The CourierImage caption, The Courier's front page leads on a court case where a car thief tried to kill four mechanics at a garage in Birnam, Perthshire after discovering the site only accepted card payments for fuel.Image caption, An unprovoked bottle attack on a 20-year-old man makes the front of the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, And headline of the day goes to "Two pints of lager and a golden retriever" in the Daily Star. The paper reports that it is now official that "dogs are our number one wingmen" at the pub. It says good chat and a face like Brad Pitt's are no longer necessary, and that "all you really need is a golden retriever"Related Internet LinksThe HeraldDaily RecordThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalScottish Daily MailScottish Daily ExpressThe Press & JournalThe CourierSunday HeraldScotland on SundaySunday MailSunday PostScottish Sunday ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.