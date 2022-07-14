Family tribute to teenager killed in Thurso cliff fall
The family of an 18-year-old woman who died after falling from a cliff in Thurso have paid an emotional tribute to her.
Emergency services were called to a coastal path, known as Victoria Walk, on Monday.
Alesha Wright died at the scene and a 26-year-old man who was found injured was taken to hospital in Inverness.
Alesha's parents issued a statement to say "the thought of outliving Alesha was inconceivable".
It added: "We are absolutely devastated to have lost our darling Alesha, who was a much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to many."
Police Scotland said Alesha's death was being treated as unexplained and inquiries were ongoing.
Det Insp Richard Baird said: "It is vital we piece together exactly what happened in the lead up to their fall and we are carrying out a number of inquiries to establish this information.
"Victoria Walk is a popular area and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen them walking there, or any drivers who were in the area who have dash-cam footage, to speak to officers.
"I would ask anyone with information or personal footage that may assist our ongoing inquiry to contact officers through 101."