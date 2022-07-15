ScotRail to restore full timetable next Wednesday
- Published
Rail services across Scotland will return to a full timetable from next Wednesday, ScotRail has confirmed.
There have been reduced journeys across Scotland for almost two months because of a pay dispute - but drivers recently accepted a 5% increase.
About 700 services were cut on 23 May when the dispute began and an emergency timetable was introduced.
David Simpson, ScotRail's service delivery director, said it had been a challenging few months.
He said: "It is a big step forward to reach such a positive resolution and continue in our efforts to provide the safest, greenest, and most reliable railway we can.
"We thank customers for their patience through this period."
Earlier this week drivers accepted a deal which will see their pay climb by 5%. They will also get more money for rest day and Sunday working, driving instructor and maternity pay along with a policy of no compulsory redundancies for the next five years.
The nationalised train operator said 2.2% of the increase would be funded by Transport Scotland with the remaining 2.8% coming from ScotRail's funds.
Mr Simpson previously told the BBC that the restoration of the full timetable would rely on drivers agreeing to work overtime and on days off.
ScotRail has about 130 people going through its driver training programme, which has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It said train scheduling staff were working "flat out" to make sure services could resume - but there had been a surge in Covid absences due to the recent rise in infections.
Large events hit by disruption
The emergency timetable had a significant impact on evening services and caused travel disruption for a number of large events.
Fans at Scotland's World Cup play-off against Ukraine at Hampden Park in June had to leave by half time if they wanted to take the last service home.
Audiences at TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow on Sunday were told they would miss the last trains home if they stayed to watch headliner Lewis Capaldi.
And visitors to the Open Championship at St Andrews have been advised to consider transport options other than rail.
But the full service will resume in time for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Edinburgh International Festival, which both start on 5 August.
ScotRail came back into public ownership for the first time in 25 years in April, after previous operator Abellio had its franchise ended early over criticism of the quality of the service.