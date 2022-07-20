BBC to resume full coverage of Rangers football club
The BBC is to resume full coverage of Rangers, resolving a seven-year dispute between the corporation and the football club.
It is understood that reporting restrictions on BBC journalists have been lifted by the Glasgow club.
The broadcaster acknowledged mistakes in past coverage and said it was happy to repeat those apologies.
Full reporting, including of manager interviews, is due to resume at the start of the new season on 30 July.
The corporation and the club have been in dispute since 2015 after Rangers removed media privileges from a BBC sports journalist.
In response, the BBC said it would not send any of its reporters to cover events, such as media conferences at Ibrox.
'Past errors'
On Wednesday, the BBC issued a statement saying the dispute had limited its ability to report and it was in the "best interests" of both its audience and Rangers supporters to resolve the issue.
It went on to say it recognised that the club had "genuine concerns" about the accuracy and balance of some of its coverage.
The statement added: "The BBC acknowledges that there have been occasions when parts of the coverage of Rangers FC have not met its editorial standards. It has apologised for those instances and is happy to repeat those apologies now."
Statement: BBC and Rangers FC pic.twitter.com/RncPoxAHOI— BBC Scotland Comms (@BBCScotComms) July 20, 2022
In May, pundit Michael Stewart apologised to former Rangers communications director James Traynor and Rangers after remarks made on BBC Radio Scotland. The BBC made its own apology at the time of the comments in 2020.
Rangers also issued a statement on Wednesday saying it acknowledged the recognition of past errors and the BBC apology, as well as the recent apology from Mr Stewart. It added it expected reporting at Ibrox to resume for the 2022/23 season.
We acknowledge the recognition of past errors and the apology from BBC Scotland and the recent apology from Michael Stewart.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 20, 2022
Reporting of football matches at Ibrox will recommence at the beginning of season 2022/23. https://t.co/guOOt3yOF3