ScotRail returns to full timetable after pay row
- Published
ScotRail is due to bring back its full timetable following weeks of disruption caused by a train drivers' pay dispute.
There will be almost 700 additional services running each day as the train operator reinstates its May timetable.
However, it has warned that passengers could still face disruption as a result of extreme heat over recent days.
It said that the high temperatures could have damaged infrastructure and trains may be out of position.
A temporary timetable has been in place since 23 May after drivers refused to work overtime or on rest days during the dispute.
It was introduced just weeks after ScotRail was brought into public ownership in a bid to reduce the number of trains that were cancelled at short notice.
Services on routes across Scotland have been heavily disrupted as a result.
Members in the Aslef union have now voted to accept an improved pay offer, which includes a 5% wage increase, more money for rest day and Sunday working and a policy of no compulsory redundancies for the next five years.
David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, described the last few months as "challenging" and thanked passengers for their patience.
"I'd encourage customers to check their journey before they travel as our timetable returns to May 2022 levels, particularly given the disruption to services over recent days due to the extreme heat," he said.
"We know how much people right across the country rely on rail travel, so we're pleased to increase the number of services."
Covid absences
The train operator also warned it was having to manage some increases in Covid-related absences among staff following the recent surge in infections across the country.
While ScotRail is restoring services, train travellers in Scotland still face further disruption as other rail workers plan industrial action.
Network Rail workers are set to walk out for 24 hours on July 27. During similar action last month, ScotRail could only run reduced services on five lines in the central belt.
Meanwhile, LNER, which runs cross-border services between Scotland and London, is one of eight rail companies where workers are taking action on July 30.