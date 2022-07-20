Park Inn stabbing victim loses inquiry legal bid
- Published
An asylum seeker who was stabbed at a Glasgow hotel by a man who was shot dead by police has lost his bid for an an independent inquiry.
The man took the legal action against the Home Office after he was among six people knifed by a Sudanese asylum seeker at the Park Inn on 26 June 2020.
Badreddin Abdalla Adam, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The High Court in London found that there had been an adequate criminal investigation into the offences.
Mr Justice Johnson also noted the appropriate mechanism of investigation for such a case in Scotland is a fatal accident inquiry, which was being undertaken.
He concluded: "There is no legal obligation on the part of the defendant to initiate a public inquiry under the Inquiries Act 2005 or any other form of investigation. The claim is therefore dismissed."
Last month a separate inquiry was announced into the treatment of asylum seekers in Scotland during the Covid lockdown in 2020.
Refugees for Justice announced Baroness Helena Kennedy QC would lead the review.
The refugee group has been asking the Home Office for a public inquiry since the Park Inn incident.
The Home Office said it had made "significant changes to keep asylum seekers safe" since the attack.
As it is a private inquiry Baroness Kennedy will not be able to compel witnesses to attend or force disclosure of evidence.
Adam was shot dead by police after he stabbed six people in the Park Inn hotel, including three other asylum seekers, a police officer and two members of hotel staff.
It later emerged he had been struggling with his mental health during lockdown at the hotel and had called the Home Office and other organisations more than 70 times before the attack.